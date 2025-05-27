American Music Awards 2025: full list of winners as Billie Eilish walks away with a trophy haul overnight
- The American Music Awards 2025 was a huge night for Billie Eilish.
- The Hit Me Hard and Soft star walked away with the most awards at this year’s ceremony with seven trophies
- Kendrick Lamar and Eminem were also awarded, but Taylor Swift hits a dry spell at this year’s event.
Billie Eilish was the big winner at the 2025 American Music Awards, with the pop superstar taking home seven awards.
Her victories included the prestigious Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, Favourite Pop Album, and Favourite Pop Song, making her the most awarded musician of the ceremony.
Kendrick Lamar also continued his strong run at awards ceremonies; the Not Like Us rapper earned Favourite Hip-Hop Song, while Eminem’s celebrated album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), secured him Favourite Hip-Hop Album.
There was no such luck for Charli XCX at this awards ceremony, however, as the brat superstar lost out to Lady Gaga for the Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist award. Taylor Swift – who many speculated would announce a new album at the ceremony – made a notable return to the AMA stage, appearing for the first time in years.
Swift was nominated for six awards, including Artist of the Year, but in a rare occurrence, the pop superstar walked away with no trophies this year.
American Music Awards 2025 - full list of winners
- Artist of the Year: Billie Eilish
- New Artist of the Year: Gracie Abrams
- Album of the Year: Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Song of the Year: Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish
- Collaboration of the Year: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”
- Social Song of the Year: Doechii, “Anxiety”
- Favourite Touring Artist: Billie Eilish
- Favourite Music Video: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With A Smile”
- Favourite Male Pop Artist: Bruno Mars
- Favourite Female Pop Artist: Billie Eilish
- Favourite Pop Album: Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Favourite Pop Song: Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather”
- Favourite Male Country Artist: Post Malone
- Favourite Female Country Artist: Beyoncé
- Favourite Country Duo or Group: Dan + Shay
- Favourite Country Album: Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
- Favourite Country Song: Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”
- Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist: Eminem
- Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
- Favourite Hip-Hop Album: Eminem, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)
- Favourite Hip-Hop Song: Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
- Favourite Male R&B Artist: The Weeknd
- Favourite Female R&B Artist: SZA
- Favourite R&B Album: The Weeknd, Hurry Up Tomorrow
- Favourite R&B Song: SZA, “Saturn”
- Favourite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
- Favourite Female Latin Artist: Becky G
- Favourite Latin Duo or Group: Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
- Favourite Latin Album: Bad Bunny, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
- Favourite Latin Song: Shakira, “Soltera”
- Favourite Rock Artist: Twenty One Pilots
- Favourite Rock Album: Twenty One Pilots, Clancy
- Favourite Rock Song: Linkin Park, “The Emptiness Machine”
- Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga
- Favourite Soundtrack: Arcane League of Legends: Season 2
- Favourite Afrobeats Artist: Tyla
- Favourite K-Pop Artist: RM
