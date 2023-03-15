Bigger venue for Leighton Buzzard music festival as Buzzstock 2023 looks to build on last year's 'incredible success'

Following the success of the inaugural two-day festival at Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club in 2022, this year the fun will be staged near Billington Car Boot field, allowing for a greater range of entertainment.

Osborne Morris & Morgan (OM&M) has confirmed they are returning as headline sponsors of the festival. The nationally-recognised specialist solicitors are active participants in the Leighton Buzzard community and support many local initiatives and voluntary organisations such as the Leighton-Linslade Rotarians 'Yes We Can' programme for inclusive sports, Leighton Buzz Radio and children's charities Harry's Rainbows and KidsOut.

Buzzstock spokesperson Garry Higgins said: “We are so pleased that OM&M have chosen to partner with us for a second year, they have such an energetic team and it is great that they get so involved with our community, we can't wait to party with them and we know they can party.

Buzzstock crowd

Finance Director at OM&M, Paul Lockhart said: "Buzzstock was an incredible success last year, everyone had such a good time and we didn't hesitate when we were asked to be headline sponsors again."

So what's new for 2023?

Buzzstock has moved to the bigger venue near Billington Car Boot field allowing them to put on more entertainment including dodgems and rides from local fairground Tom Smiths. There's also even more local food, drink and stalls on offer and they have teamed up with their neighbours Mead Open Farm to offer camping.

The festival takes place on the Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1 and will feature crowd-thrilling entertainment from leading UK tribute artists.

Buzzstock 2023

Friday is a rock night with tributes to Oasis, The Killers, Stereophonics and Green Day. Saturday's family friendly offer includes headliner tribute to Queen, plus Take That (with Robbie), Little Mix, Kylie Minogue, Ed Sheeran and local band The Fabulators. Expect lots of glitter, bubbles and laughs with local comedian Johnny Murph.

Osborne Morris and Morgan are joined by Alpha Marketing, Jackson & Phillips Automotive Services and Bee Local Magazine as sponsors of Buzzstock Music Festival.

Buzzstock will be supporting their Leighton Buzzard charity partners, KidsOut.

More information about sponsors, business opportunities and tickets can be found at buzzstock.co.uk

Buzzstock crowd

Buzzstock camping