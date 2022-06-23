Featuring some of the UK's leading tribute acts, the entertainment takes place on Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2 at at Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club.

Garry Higgins, from the Buzzstock team, said: “I'm nervous and excited in equal measure! We've been thrilled by the way local people are backing Buzzstock and we really can't wait to open the show.

"It's a great line-up with something for everyone and we are looking forward to partying with the crowd. Our set up begins on Thursday and I am sure the nerves will certainly ramp up then; we want to make sure everyone to has a good time. I have one eye on the weather but so far the forecast has been good.”

Buzzstock: Ultimate Elton

Buzzstock kicks off on the Friday at 5.45pm. It will be an Indie Rock night with headliners Oasish (a tribute to Oasis), plus tributes to Kaiser Chiefs, Kasabian and Foo Fighters.

Saturday starts at 1pm and headlines with the West End show, Mania the Abba Tribute and also includes tributes to Elton John, Kings of Lyon, Take That, Bruno Mars and The Police.

Drena, from Buzzstock, added: “A festival isn't a festival without glitter, and award-winning Glamavan will be on hand to provide the sparkle. We have an affordable range of amazing food including vegan and vegetarian options on most stalls and separate Aperol Spritz and Gin & Prosecco bar. I've been loving planning the bunting, flags and Instagram moments, I just can't wait to see everything come together.”

Buzzstock: Abba Mania. (Photo: Mark Senior)

Tickets are selling fast; VIP passes have sold out, but event tickets are still available from www.buzzstock.co.uk