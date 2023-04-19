Controversial 80s star Morrissey confirmed for summer show at Waterside Theatre

One of the best known singers in the UK, Morrissey, is coming to the Waterside Theatre this summer.

He was the frontman for The Smiths, one of the most beloved British acts who found fame in the 1980s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But in recent years, the Lancashire-born singer has garnered headlines for supporting far-right political group, For Britain.

Morrissey, photo from SJM Concerts

Most Popular

Always outspoken, previously he has compared eating meat to child abuse.

Due to popular demand the lyricist is coming to the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury on 23 July.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His latest UK tour will see him perform in Portsmouth, Nottingham, and Leeds, as well as the Bucks town.

In a long musical career, Morrissey has achieved 16 albums in the UK Top Ten as a solo act, The Smiths also managed that marker on nine occasions.

Tickets go on sale on Friday

Advertisement

Advertisement

Morrissey has also achieved international acclaim for his music, with two Top Ten albums, and eight Top 20 albums in the USA.

In 1991, Morrissey broke The Beatles record for selling out the Hollywood Bowl, and in 2006 Morrissey was voted the second Greatest Living British Icon as voted by viewers of BBC Television, with Sir David Attenborough first and Sir Paul McCartney third. In 2007, Morrissey was voted The Greatest Northern Male in a nationwide newspaper poll.

Although, his status as a British icon has become much more disputed in recent years.

In 2013, Penguin Classics published Morrissey Autobiography which became the second fastest selling autobiography in British history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His songs have been covered by a varied group of world-famous artists, including David Bowie, Nancy Sinatra, the Killers, Marianne Faithfull, Chrissie Hynde, and My Chemical Romance.

In just six years The Smiths made an indelible imprint on the UK music scene, but in the 36 years since leaving the band, Morrissey has enjoyed a great deal of success as a solo act too.

Recently the singer completed a successful European tour, which included a sold out show at London’s Eventim Apollo.