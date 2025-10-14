Enjoy the best of British at musical festival of remembrance event in Woburn

A Festival of Remembrance concert, featuring the Leighton Linslade Concert Band, is taking place at Woburn later this month

The best of British music will be celebrated at a Festival of Remembrance event in Woburn on Saturday October 25, featuring the Leighton-Linslade Concert Band.

The band will be joined by Choral Nova, a choir based in Husborne Crawley, for the concert, which will feature many popular works from the BBC’s Last Night of the Proms.

It is being held at St Mary’s Church on Park Street in Woburn from 7.30pm until 10pm, with visitors receiving a free glass of bubbly on arrival.

Union flags will be handed out to help concert-goers get into the spirit of the evening.

A cash bar will be open during the interval of the concert, which also marks 80 years since the end of the Second World War.

Free parking will be available opposite the church.

Tickets are £20 and can be booked by scanning the QR Code attached to the poster.

Proceeds from the concert will be donated to the Royal British Legion.

