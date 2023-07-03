News you can trust since 1861
Free family fun at National Trust's summer of play at Dunstable Downs

Activities start on July 22
By Lynn Hughes
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 16:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 16:41 BST

Make the most of the longer days, and warmer weather with the National Trust’s Summer of Play.

The Summer of Play is coming to Dunstable Downs with fun and games for all.

The sports fields and family fun activities return every day between July 22 and September 3 with free activities, designed specifically for children. Take part in activities such as football, table tennis, archery and much much more. Activities are self-led, just pick up the equipment from the visitor centre, or join one of the coach-led activities, delivered by local sports groups.

Have fun at Dunstable Downs this summer - credit National Trust Images Arnhel de SerraHave fun at Dunstable Downs this summer - credit National Trust Images Arnhel de Serra
    The events are from 10am – 4pm, with coach led active fun and games sessions on various dates from 11am – 1pm

    Soft Archery Sessions are on 26 July, 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 August from 11am – 3pm

    Have a go at archery with Pepperstock Archers takes place on 5 & 20 August from 11am – 3pm.

    Head to the website to find out more: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/dunstable-downs

