With the first wave of tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2025 on sale from Thursday, now seems as ideal a time as ever to take a look once again at who “could” be headlining next year’s festival.

As news broke overnight that Green Day are set to headline the 22nd edition of the Download Festival in June 2025, those who considered them a favourite to headline next year’s event may now have to change who they’re placing money on - if they’ve already taken a punt.

With help from OLGB, who aggregate and analyse a number of UK betting companies, including William Hill, they’ve given nine suggestions on who the frontrunners ahead of the pilgrimage to Worthy Farm from June 25 2025.

So who are the bookies' favourites now you can cross Green Day off your list, and are any of the musicians included in your pick for next year’s cast of headliners at one of the most renowned music festivals in the world?

Here are nine acts tipped to lead the line-up.

1 . Olivia Rodrigo - 1/3 A rising star with Gen Z appeal, Olivia Rodrigo's pop-punk energy and relatable anthems make her a strong contender for a fresh and dynamic Glastonbury set. | Getty Images

2 . Fred Again.. - 10/11 With his innovative beats and captivating live performances, Fred Again has skyrocketed in popularity, and his set would bring an electrifying, intimate vibe to the Pyramid Stage. | AFP via Getty Images

3 . Harry Styles - 7/4 With his genre-defying sound and magnetic stage presence, Harry Styles would bring an undeniable charm to Glastonbury, blending rock, pop, and soulful ballads for an unforgettable headlining experience. It was also mark a fitting tribute to the late Liam Payne, a former member of One Direction. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images