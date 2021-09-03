Join the Festival Singers at 'Come and Sing' event in Leighton Buzzard

The Leighton Buzzard Festival Singers kick off their revitalised season with a programme that all singers are invited to join.

St Barnabas Linslade will be the venue for a ‘Come and Sing’ event which is open to all.

The Festival Singers have been silent since the outbreak of the pandemic and with restrictions eased are able to welcome singers of all capabilities for a rehearsal at 3pm followed by a run through at 5.30pm to which members of the public are welcome. The event will be under the baton of their new musical director, David Emerson. David is also joint director of music at St Barnabas with wife Kathryn.

Philip Stopford

Chairman of the Festival Singers, Paul Dickens said: "We are excited to be able to sing again and the programme will include the ‘Humming Chorus’ and excerpts from ‘Joseph and his Technicoloured Dreamcoat’."

The president of the Festival Singers, internationally proclaimed composer Philip Stopford, has recently returned to the town. Philip was a member of All Saints Choir, Westminster Abbey and organist of Belfast Cathedral before spending the last six years conducting and playing the organ in the USA.

Philip said: "My return to my hometown coincides with choirs being able to sing again. Singing is one of the best forms of music and exercise and I encourage all singers to get involved with a choir again."

Singers need to register on the website or with the secretary to ensure that music is available for them on the day. Full details from www.lbfs.org.uk