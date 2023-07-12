News you can trust since 1861
Leigh Francis - the comedian behind Keith Lemon - announces Aylesbury Waterside Theatre tour date

It is the famous comedian’s first ever tour
By James Lowson
Published 12th Jul 2023, 09:44 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 09:45 BST

Leigh Francis will be performing at the Waterside Theatre during his first ever UK tour.

Best known for his Keith Lemon persona, the 50-year-old is performing at the Aylesbury venue on 2 March 2024.

Aylesbury is one of four additional dates added to his live show, other new shows will be taking place in Ipswich, Stoke-On-Trent and Swansea.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 31: Leigh Francis attends the special screening of "Indiana Jones And The Raiders Of The Lost Ark" at Vue West End on May 31, 2023 in London. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney)LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 31: Leigh Francis attends the special screening of "Indiana Jones And The Raiders Of The Lost Ark" at Vue West End on May 31, 2023 in London. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 31: Leigh Francis attends the special screening of "Indiana Jones And The Raiders Of The Lost Ark" at Vue West End on May 31, 2023 in London. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney)
    Called, 'My First Time', he is performing as himself across a 24-date tour next year.

    Joining Leigh will be his favourite characters, all brought to life in a live environment for the very first time ever. From Keith Lemon to Avid Merrion, the show promises to bring sketches filled with audience interaction.

    Now kicking off in Stoke-On-Trent on Friday, 1 March 2024, Leigh will visit Aylesbury, Swansea, Guildford, Bournemouth, London, Cambridge, Sheffield, Halifax, Salford, York, Glasgow, Hull, Bradford, Buxton, Newcastle, Nottingham, Liverpool, Birmingham and Ipswich, before closing the tour with a run of three shows in his hometown of Leeds, where Leigh will wave goodbye on Sunday, 7 April 2024.

    Leigh said: "Hey, really exciting news! Well exciting for me! I hope it’s exciting for you! Or at least provokes some sort of interest! I mean, just look how many exclamation marks there is in this quote! It’s definitely news with exciting intent!“So what is this exciting news? I’m doing my first ever tour! Never done one before. It’s gonna have masks in it! The Bear, Avid Merrion, Amanda Holden’s Gran, not her actual gran but me playing her. I’ll also be playing Keith Lemon, I look just like him! It’s me doing all the characters I do that hopefully have the intent to provoke hilarity! So many exclamation marks, and the word ‘intent’ and ‘provoke’ twice! I’m excited! Come see ME being other people LIVE for the first time! It’ll be your first time and my first time! Hence the title of the tour MY FIRST TIME! (There’s another exclamation mark) how exciting!"

    Ticketing information can be found on Ticketmaster.

    Leigh is best-known for hosting panel show Celebrity Juice for over a decade, the show aired on ITV2 between 2008 and 2022.

