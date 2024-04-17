Leighton Buzzard ‘Frank Turner’ world record gig sells out in just hours!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In celebration of his upcoming 3,000th show and the release of his 10th album ‘Undefeated’ on 3rd May, Turner will attempt to play 15 shows, each of minimum 20-minute sets on 4th May.

In conjunction with the Music Venue Trust and sponsored by taxi app FREENOW, Turner will travel circa 500 miles to play shows from Liverpool to Southampton.

The Leighton Buzzard event on 5th May is being held in collaboration between independent record store ‘Black Circle Records’ and independent venue ‘The Crooked Crow Bar’.

Frank Turner - Record Breaking Tour

In total 15 independent music venues and 13 independent record stores will be used on the Music Venue Trust record breaking dash from Liverpool to Southampton

Turner said ‘For the release of my tenth studio album, ‘Undefeated’, I will be making an attempt at a world record: the most number of shows in different cities in 24 hours.’

He has been an avid supporter of independent venues and during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, he performed a weekly show from his own home on his social media and YouTube channels to raise money for independent grass root venues that were forced to temporarily close.

Turner said he was doing this because they are two bits of the infrastructure of the ‘underground’ that he cares about most. He hopes that the tough challenge will be fun as well!

Turner started out in 2001 as vocalist in London-based post-hardcore punk band ‘Million Dead’, and began a solo career when the band split in 2005.

His debut full-length studio album ‘Sleep Is for the Week’ was released early in 2007.

In 2008 he played Glastonbury Festival and followed that with a tour taking in Australia and China.

In 2011 he played at the Reading and Leeds festivals. He has now released nine solo albums, four rarities compilation albums, one retrospective "best of" album, one split album and five EPs, with a tenth album ‘Undefeated’ due out on 3 May 2024.

The FTHC album released on 11 February 2022 went straight to number 1 in the official UK album chart. He’s won three awards with Kerrang and AIM and had numerous other nominations over the past two decades.

Turner is a truly international performer, currently on a tour of the USA and Canada before embarking on a short European Tour followed by a return to the USA!

The audience in Leighton Buzzard are getting a real bargain as well as paying just a fraction of the normal big venue ticket prices which range from £75 - £100 per show!