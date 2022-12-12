Leighton Buzzard music fans Squeeze in to see Chris Difford at intimate Crooked Crow Bar

And he was – he gelled with the audience immediately at this intimate sell-out gig on Thursday (December 8).

He was delighted that he got full audience participation almost right from the start as he kicked off with his set of Squeeze songs.

But not just the songs, between every song there was a tale to tell about growing up in South London, the experiences that prompted the songs to be written.

Chris Difford at the Crooked Crow

The tale of asking his neighbour to stop playing the guitar so late at night... only to find out it was a chap called Mark Knopfler from an up-and-coming band called Dire Straits!

There were many more, like the eventful trip on the bus to see Pink Floyd at Crystal Palace. The old favourite hits all rolled out – Up the Junction, Labelled with Love, Pulling Mussels and finally Cool for Cats. A brilliant evening.

Chris had just finished a Squeeze tour and he announced that he enjoyed the Crooked Crow Bar gig more than he had enjoyed the tour gigs!

Gig promoter, Gary Ison from Gazza Records in Leighton Buzzard, was delighted with a sell-out gig and having a delighted audience and performer.

Asked how he got Chris to do the gig he said “oh, an email and a follow up phone call and he agreed – we just had to sort out a date then”.