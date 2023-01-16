The venue, well known for putting on music events at weekends, is keen to promote new grassroots bands and get them on their first steps to ‘world domination’.

In August, they hosted a well-attended National Lottery funded event aimed at showcasing new bands and artists and supporting ‘grassroots music venues’. The venue’s in-house sound and lighting engineer will help set up and plug bands into the sound system. There is a great lighting set up there as well!

The first ‘B4 World Domination’ event is on Friday, January 27 and has three great local bands on – Octrain, The Ology’s and Slic Pickles. The Ology’s played at The Crooked Crow Bar’s National Lottery supported event and absolutely blew away the audience.

The Ology's at The Crooked Crow Bar National Lottery event in August 2022

Stuart, who is organising the events, said: “New original bands are the future of music and we're keen here to give them an opportunity to showcase their music to a live audience.”