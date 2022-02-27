Leighton Buzzard woman's shock moment in spotlight on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Queuing for four-and-half-hours on Saturday in the hope of being part of Ant and Dec's studio audience was worth every minute for a Leighton Buzzard woman who ended up joining the Geordie double act on stage... and pocketing some cash into the bargain!

Sammy Bygrave applied through a free ticket website for access to ITV1 primetime show Saturday Night Takeaway and, after travelling down to the London with her sister and a friend, her patience paid off - to the tune of £444.

"I applied through Applause Store. I’ve done it for years but never been lucky. We queued for four-and-a-half hours as it was first come first served," she said.

Sammy Bygrave with Ant and Dec

After successfully making it through the studio doors, the audience was filmed pre-show exhibiting their best dance moves - and as a result of this three people were picked to take part in the Kiddie-oake game.

The 29-year-old said: "We were told we were being filmed for next week's show so had to dance to Uptown Funk and it was a pre-record for something for the next episode, but little did we know Ant and Dec were actually watching us and picked the three individuals, one of which being me. The shock was genuine. I couldn’t believe it!"

Sammy was faced with a video clip of a young child singing along to a famous song, with the £500 prize fund rapidly diminishing as Sammy was tasked with identifying the tune before the pot was empty.

"Getting on that stage is a feeling I won’t forget," she said. "I was in a bit of shock! The producers make you feel so comfortable though. I was worried I wouldn’t get the song as the first two were quite hard. Luckily I had an easy song and my little sister shouting the answer."

Sammy wins £444

After swiftly identifying One Direction's That's What Makes You Beautiful, Sammy earned herself £444 from her moment in the spotlight.