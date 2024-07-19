Linslade Canal Festival prepares to brighten up Leighton Buzzard this summer
The free festival, organised by Leighton-Linslade Council is taking place at Tiddenfoot Waterside Park on Saturday July 27, 11am until 5pm.
Entertainment will b etaking place in the Poplars and Lakeside areas of the site and with live music continuing until 5pm in the Paddocks.
Festival-goers can enjoy live music from headliners The Swing Ninjas while performances will take place throughout the day from Chasm, Abbie Gathard and Hilltop Ceilidh Band, with Leighton Buzzard Better Speakers compering.
From 11am, visitors can browse stalls offering unique goods, gifts and glassware while, along the towpath, they will find colourful canal boats selling handcrafted goods and vintage clothing alongside food products, artwork and giftware.
And, of course the rural life and craft demonstrations will allow guests to see first-hand hand-crafted lace and walking sticks alongside trugs and hurdles being created while the picturesque canal boats also serve to promote arts, crafts and cottage industries.
Also joining this year is Storytellers Studio with a programme of non-stop, rolling storytelling
throughout the day suitable for families, children and adults in a decorated 15ft event shelter.
Supporters of the event include the Canal & Rivers Trust, Friends of Tiddenfoot, Leighton
Buzzard Better Speakers, The Rotary Club of Leighton-Linslade and Central
Bedfordshire Council.
While the event is free, nearby car parking is available for the event site at £5 (cash only) per car. Blue badge holders will be charged £2.50 per car.
For further information e-mail: [email protected].