Linslade Canal Festival prepares to brighten up Leighton Buzzard this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Linslade Canal Festival is chugging into Leighton Buzzard this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free festival, organised by Leighton-Linslade Council is taking place at Tiddenfoot Waterside Park on Saturday July 27, 11am until 5pm.

Entertainment will b etaking place in the Poplars and Lakeside areas of the site and with live music continuing until 5pm in the Paddocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival-goers can enjoy live music from headliners The Swing Ninjas while performances will take place throughout the day from Chasm, Abbie Gathard and Hilltop Ceilidh Band, with Leighton Buzzard Better Speakers compering.

The popular event is returning on July 27.

From 11am, visitors can browse stalls offering unique goods, gifts and glassware while, along the towpath, they will find colourful canal boats selling handcrafted goods and vintage clothing alongside food products, artwork and giftware.

And, of course the rural life and craft demonstrations will allow guests to see first-hand hand-crafted lace and walking sticks alongside trugs and hurdles being created while the picturesque canal boats also serve to promote arts, crafts and cottage industries.

Also joining this year is Storytellers Studio with a programme of non-stop, rolling storytelling

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

throughout the day suitable for families, children and adults in a decorated 15ft event shelter.

Supporters of the event include the Canal & Rivers Trust, Friends of Tiddenfoot, Leighton

Buzzard Better Speakers, The Rotary Club of Leighton-Linslade and Central

Bedfordshire Council.

While the event is free, nearby car parking is available for the event site at £5 (cash only) per car. Blue badge holders will be charged £2.50 per car.

For further information e-mail: [email protected].