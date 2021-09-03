Live concerts return as Leighton Buzzard Music launches new season

Leighton Buzzard Music is delighted to announce the return of live concerts for the coming season, September 18, 2021 to April 30, 2022.

As their normal venue Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre is unable to open in time for their first event on Saturday, September 18, the concert will instead take place at St Barnabas Church, Linslade at at 7.30pm.

To open the season they are proud to present two brilliant young artists - Amy Roberts, oboe, and Gamal Khamis, piano, who are winners of The Making Music Philip and Dorothy Green Award for Young Concert Artists.

Amy Roberts

Their programme will comprise sonatas by Telemann, Dutilleux ,Saint-Saens, works of Schumann, Schubert, Messiaen and Richard Rodney Bennett.

Tickets must be bought in advance as at the moment Leighton Buzzard Music is unable to sell tickets at the door. To book your seat please go to the website, www.lbmusic.co.uk

Tickets can be printed at home or downloaded to your phone, or by post for a small fee.

As usual at the beginning of the season the group invites Friends of LB Music to renew their subscription, and extend their offer to everyone interested in becoming a Friend to join them. Ticket price is reduced for members, and the cost is £10 per season.