Despite the countless times we’ve heard Christmas staples over the years, their lyrics still manage to leave room for the occasional mondegreen.

The actual lyric was 'They hae slain the Earl o' Moray, and laid him on the green,' but Wright misheard it as 'They hae slain the Earl o' Moray, and Lady Mondegreen.'

This misunderstanding gave birth to the term, which has since been used to describe any amusing or puzzling misinterpretation of song lyrics or phrases.

While Peter Kay may have brought the idea to the stage with his stand up routine, we’ve decided to have a dig around the internet to find 11 Christmas songs with lyrics that have been misheard.

Were you confused though by any of the lyrics on our list, or have you your own mondegreen you’d like to share?

1 . Mariah Carey - "All I Want For Christmas" Actual lyric: "I just want you for my own, more than you could ever know." / Misheard as: "I just want a four-mile home, more than you could ever know." | Getty/Canva Photo Sales

2 . Traditional - "Deck The Halls" Actual lyric: "Deck the halls with boughs of holly." / Misheard as: "Deck the halls with Buddy Holly." | Getty/Canva Photo Sales