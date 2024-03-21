Mobile phone photographic competition
This was an “open” competition (with no set subject) for digital images which “must have been captured using a mobile phone”. Members entered 70 images covering a plethora of subjects and styles (including landscape, seascape, architecture, travel, sunsets, street/candid, still life, nature, creative, colour, black and white, and much more).
Our independent judge for the competition was Robert Friel ARPS. He is a member and past chairman of Princes Risborough Photographic Society.
Robert is a “phonography” specialist. He was only the second person to achieve the ARPS distinction with phone images. He was looking for “mobile phone pictures” – images which were successful because a mobile phone camera was used rather than “a big camera”.
After his deliberations and constructive critique, Robert awarded first place to Tricia Meers (with Wendy Taylor second and Tricia Meers also third).
Tricia’s “prize” is a certificate and the glory (there is no trophy).
We are always keen to share our passion for photography and provide a warm welcome for new members. We run a varied programme of activities for photographers of all levels. See our website at lbpc.org.uk and join us soon to unleash your creativity.