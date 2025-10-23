Your guide to some of the big albums due for release on New Music Friday this week

Lily Allen’s first album in seven years is one of this week’s big releases as New Music Friday rolls around.

There are also works from a celebrated UK rapper, a former Disney pop-star and a beloved rock favourite returning to our shores.

Here’s what to expect hitting shelves and streaming services this week.

Friday rolls around again, meaning that not only will we get a chance to see who is set to top the weekly UK Top 40 Singles Chart, but a host of musicians are set to release their new works to the world—it is, after all, New Music Friday.

With a host of releases coming out this week to tempt you away from repeat plays of Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl, there’s a welcome return to the music scene by the country’s formerly enfant terrible-turned-West End thespian, a huge star in the UK rap scene, a former Disney star focusing now on the 'good' things in life, and a deluxe edition of Bon Jovi’s celebrated return to form with an all-star cast.

Just don’t call that album a re-issue; it’s something much more.

Here’s our pick of this week’s biggest album releases, how you can pre-save most of them to your Spotify playlists, and a round-up of this week’s other new releases.

What are some of this week’s big album releases?

Lily Allen, Dave, Demi Lovato and Bon Jovi are among just some of this week's big album releases for October 24. | Canva/Getty Images

Lily Allen — West End Girl

The Queen of Confessional Pop is back - seven years after her last record, Lily Allen returns with her long-awaited fifth studio album, West End Girl.

The project is described as her most vulnerable and raw work yet, blending her signature witty, acid-tongued songwriting with raw honesty. Named after her recent successes on the London stage and a nod to the iconic Pet Shop Boys track, the 14-track album is a deeply personal chronicle of life changes, a broken marriage, and her move to New York.

Fans can expect cinematic storytelling and sharp, unsparing lyrics on a record that re-establishes Allen as one of the UK’s most important and fearless pop voices.

Dave — The Boy Who Played The Harp

The British rap star makes his major return with his highly anticipated third studio album, The Boy Who Played The Harp.

Following his record-breaking collaboration “Sprinter” and two consecutive #1 albums, Dave maintains his reputation for masterful lyricism and cinematic depth on this 10-track project.

The album promises to be both concise and powerful, featuring an impressive line-up of collaborators, including James Blake (on two tracks), Kano, Tems, and Jim Legexacy.

This is set to be one of the year’s biggest rap releases and cements Dave's status as the UK's most introspective and technically brilliant artist - and another reason to celebrate his forthcoming UK tour.

Demi Lovato — It’s Not That Deep

Demi Lovato is ready to dance!

The powerhouse vocalist drops their ninth studio album, It’s Not That Deep, marking a notable stylistic shift. After recent detours into rock with Holy F**k and Revamped, this new 11-track collection pivots squarely toward celebratory dance-pop.

Executive produced by Zhone (Charli XCX, Kylie Minogue), the album—which they’ve humorously promoted by poking fun at their own public image—has already been previewed by singles like ‘Fast’ and ‘Kiss.’

Get ready for a collection of high-energy, fun tracks that reflect the singer's current "good place" in life.

Bon Jovi — Forever (Legendary Edition)

The deluxe edition of Bon Jovi's Forever features incredible collaborations with Bruce Springsteen, Robbie Williams and more. | DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

A rock celebration packed with legends - Bon Jovi re-imagines their latest album with the release of Forever (Legendary Edition).

This special collection takes the tracks from the original Forever album and gives each a fresh take through a stunning array of collaborations. The album features 13 reworked songs, plus one brand new track, "Red, White and Jersey."

Highlights include collaborations with A-list artists such as Bruce Springsteen (’Hollow Man’), Jelly Roll (’Living Proof’), Lainey Wilson (’I Wrote You A Song’), Robbie Williams (’We Made It Look Easy’), and Avril Lavigne (’Living In Paradise’).

Hear the classic rock icon's music in a whole new way - ahead of their much-celebrated return to our shores in 2026!

What other albums are set for release this week?

Evan Dando of The Lemonheads; the '90s favourite are also set to release a new album this week. | ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

There’s plenty of other new releases scheduled this week among the four we’ve highlighted; ‘90s music fans will be thrilled with the latest works from The Lemonheads, with System of A Down’s Serj Tankian releasing his latest solo effort, Covers, Collaborations and Collages.

Full list of new album releases for October 24

Bahamas - My Second Last Album

Big Wreck - The Rest Of The Story

Brainwasher - 39 Lightyears From Heaven

Brandi Carlile - Returning To Myself

Circa Waves - Death & Love Pt.2

Home Counties - Humdrum

Just Mustard - WE WERE JUST HERE

Mammoth - The End

Miguel - CAOS

People R Ugly - Garage

Serj Tankian - Covers, Collaborations & Collages

Sigrid - There’s Always More That I Could Say

The Lemonheads - Love Chant

Tortoise - Touch

All album release information is correct as of writing and sourced from both Metacritic and the Official UK Charts.

