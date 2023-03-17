New exhibition of the collection of Victoria, Lady de Rothschild opens at Ascott House

Installation at Ascott House of the craft collection of Victoria, Lady de Rothschild Opening 17 March

Ascott House is opening a unique installation of the collection of Victoria, Lady de Rothschild – giving people the first chance to see more than 120 historic pieces.

The exhibition, curated by Maak with Tomasz Starzewski, opens to the public with the opening of Ascott House and Gardens today (March 17).

And at the end of the season in September, Maak will be auctioning the works in the collection.

During her 28-year marriage to Evelyn de Rothschild, Victoria spent 10 years at Ascott. In collaboration with legendary designer Renzo Mongiardino, Victoria huge impact on the house remains apparent today. The attention to detail, use of materials and techniques reflects her love of craft and demonstrates this logical return of her collection proves time is immaterial.

Maak Contemporary was invited by the family to showcase this remarkable collection of multi-material Contemporary Craft in an installation, curated together with Tomasz Starzewski, London couturier, interior designer and close friend of Lady Victoria, across the six public reception rooms of this historic residence.

Presenting the collection of some 120 works of within the family house has brought about some remarkable juxtapositions.

A former hunting box that dates back to the 16th Century, Ascott House was donated to the National Trust in 1949 by Anthony de Rothschild, together with the Ascott Collection.