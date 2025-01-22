Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anticipation has built a little bit more as the Oscar nominees are set to be revealed this week

The Road to the Oscars 2025 takes a significant step this week to the big occasion.

The nominees for this year’s ceremony are set to be announced and broadcast live on social media.

Here’s who are your presenters for the nomination live-cast and how you can follow along at home in the UK.

As the 2025 Academy Awards draw nearer, all eyes are on the upcoming nominations announcement, which is set to take place this week following understandable delays.

But come the end of this week, the 97th Academy Award nominations will be unveiled, with a pair of dynamic comedians taking the stage to announce the contenders - one of which in a film that is considered a serious contender ahead of the nominations announcement.

The highly anticipated moment marks the start of the final stretch toward Hollywood's biggest night, which is still planned to take place in March 2025, despite the issues regarding the Los Angeles wildfires.

This year’s Oscar nominees are set to be unveiled live this week. | AFP via Getty Images

There has been a lot of speculation regarding who is set for nominations this year, with The Brutalist, Anora and Emilia Perez all considered early favourites in late 2024. However, after the Golden Globes and the announcement of BAFTA and SAG Award nominees, those odds have taken a shift.

While The Brutalist is still tipped for success at this year’s Oscar ceremony, the likes of Conclave and The Substance might find themselves in a more lucrative position at the 97th Academy Awards, owing to the recent nominations both received from BAFTA.

So when can you find out who is nominated for what live when the Oscar nominees are revealed, and who are presenting the live nominations announcement this year?

Who are presenting the 2025 Academy Award nominations?

Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang are set to announce the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards on January 23, 2025.

Sennott is an actress and comedian known for her roles in films such as Shiva Baby, Bodies Bodies Bodies, and Bottoms. She graduated from Simsbury High School in 2014 and continued her studies in acting at NYU Tisch School of the Arts.

Bowen Yang is an Emmy-nominated comedian, actor, and writer best known for his work on Saturday Night Live. He was featured prominently in Oscar-favourite Wicked, released in 2024.

Both Sennott and Yang have roots in the Brooklyn alternative comedy scene and were featured in Vulture's "Comedians You Should Know" lists in 2018 and 2021, respectively.

Where can I watch the 2025 Academy Award nominations?

The event will be livestreamed on the Academy's official YouTube channel on January 23 2025 at 1:30 PM GMT. Viewers can tune in to watch the announcements for all 23 categories directly online

Are the 2025 Academy Awards being screened on UK TV this year?

The 97th Academy Awards, scheduled for Sunday, March 2, 2025, will be broadcast live in the UK on ITV1 and available for streaming on ITVX. The ceremony is expected to begin at midnight GMT on March 3, 2025.