The 2025 ceremony is set to take place in Stockholm later this year 🎶🎤🏆

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recipients of this year’s Polar Music Prize have been announced.

This year's winners are Queen, Herbie Hancock and soprano Barbara Hannigan.

But what is the prize, which many call the ‘Nobel Prize of Music?’

The prestigious award recognizes outstanding achievements and enduring excellence across all musical genres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queen, celebrated for their "distinctive and instantly recognisable sound," expressed deep honour at receiving the award, highlighting their global impact and the lasting legacy of their late frontman, Freddie Mercury.

Queen, Herbie Hancock and Barbara Hannigan are this year's Polar Music Prize recipients. | AFP via Getty Images

The band, who have sold over 300 million records, will be honoured alongside other winners Herbie Hancock and soprano Barbara Hannigan at a ceremony in Stockholm on May 27th, reinforcing the Polar Music Prize's commitment to celebrating diverse and influential musical contributions.

Marie Ledin, managing director of the Polar Music Prize , expressed immense privilege in announcing the 2025 laureates, stating, "It is our immense privilege to honour and award these three laureates the 2025 Polar Music Prize."

Queen, a band synonymous with the very fabric of pop culture, have made an impact on music that spans decades, generations and genres. They are a most deserving recipient, beloved the world over."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ledin also praised Herbie Hancock as "a musical legend and tour de force," emphasizing his boundary-pushing contributions to "jazz, funk soul and R&B," and expressed excitement in honouring his "enduring legacy."

What is the Polar Music Prize?

US blues legend B.B. King (L) receives the Polar Music Prize, The Royal Swedish Academy of Music Award 2004, from King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden at a gala ceremony in Stockholm, 24 May 2004. | SCANPIX SWEDEN/AFP via Getty Ima

The Polar Music Prize stands as a globally recognized accolade, celebrating exceptional contributions to the musical landscape.

Established in 1989 by Stig Anderson , the visionary manager and lyricist behind ABBA , the award seeks to transcend genre limitations, honoring both contemporary and classical musicians, as well as the composers, songwriters, and producers who shape the art form. This inclusive approach underscores the prize's commitment to acknowledging the diverse facets of musical excellence.

Often hailed as the ‘Nobel Prize of Music,’ the Polar Music Prize holds a position of immense prestige within the industry. Presented annually in Stockholm by the King of Sweden, the award not only bestows significant financial recognition upon its laureates but also signifies a profound acknowledgment of their lasting impact on music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The selection process, conducted by an independent 12-member committee, ensures that recipients embody the prize's core values: ground-breaking achievement and enduring artistic merit.

Who else has earned the Polar Music Prize previously?

The Polar Music Prize has been awarded to a diverse range of influential musicians and musical entities since its inception; of note, here are some of the pop musicians who have previously earned the award:

Sir Paul McCartney (1992)

Elton John (1995)

Sting (2017)

Pink Floyd (1997)

Led Zeppelin (1992)

Björk (2010)

Joni Mitchell (1996)

Stevie Wonder (1999)

Metallica (2018)

Dizzy Gillespie (1993)

Youssou N'Dour (2013)

Emmylou Harris (2022)

Bob Dylan (2000)

Peter Gabriel (2009)

Bruce Springsteen (1997)

The Polar Music Prize 2025 ceremony is expected to stream live on May 27 2025 through the Polar Music Prize YouTube channel, with a start time to be confirmed before the ceremony.