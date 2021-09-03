Proms and Picnic in the Park in Leighton Buzzard concludes town council's concert series

Concluding the town council’s Music in the Park concert series for 2021, Proms and Picnic in the Park decorates the bandstand in Parson’s Close Recreation Ground in red, white and blue on Saturday, September 11 from 7pm.

Delight yourselves with a live performance from soprano Eve McGrath, followed by an orchestral from the Chiltern Hills Brass Band performing a selection of crowd-pleasing favourites.

The audience will have the opportunity to enjoy a live broadcast screening of the Last Night of the Proms from the Royal Albert Hall in London concluding the series with a spectacular fireworks finale.

Proms and Picnic in the Park takes place on September 11

Last Night of the Proms is the perfect opportunity to meet with friends, family and loved ones for an evening of Pomp and Circumstance, Rule Britannia and some classic sea shanty sing-alongs performed from the bandstand to entertain you. The public is welcome to bring along a picnic or purchase refreshments from the Café in the Park.

This is a free event open to the public and will not require advance bookings to attend. Just don’t forget to bring along your flags and chairs!