RBL: new band on the block

The Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL are pleased to announce that: The Buckinghamshire Band of The Royal British Legion has set up residency at the RBL Social Club in West Street.

This well established band recently lost its home in Amersham and were on the lookout for a new place to operate from. Both the Branch and Social Club were made aware of this situation, and felt they were able to offer a solution to suit all.

Following a meeting in March and a trial rehearsal, the Band conducted it's first full rehearsal last night; Tuesday 9th April.

Along with Branch Chairman; Stuart Clarke, I was invited to the Bands first Rehearsal in their new home at The Social Club.

Director of Music: Gordon T Davies AVCM Hons Dip BM. Hons. thanked both; The Branch and Social Club for welcoming The Band to Leighton Buzzard. They look forward to supporting both, whilst establishing themselves within the community. Branch Chairman, Stuart Clarke; thanked The Band for allowing us to join the rehearsal and said "this is a great opportunity for both The Branch, Club and the community of Leighton Buzzard".

The Buckinghamshire Band of the RBL play woodwind, brass and percussion instruments. The Band consist of a number of Ex Service Men and Women bands persons. They also have a number of civilian musicians. They currently total 25 players. They are open to accomplished musicians joining them. They are currently on the lookout for Trombone players.

The Band play a range of music for wind band, from the classics to the contemporary, always willing to take on a challenging new repertoire.

Last night we had extracts of: Elgars Nimrod. Burns Pirates of the Caribbean. Elgars Pomp and Circumstances. The Beatles Michelle. A selection of Disney classics.

The Band intend to meet and rehearse every other Tuesday. Next meet is Tuesday 23rd April 7.30pm for an 8pm start. The rehearsal runs for 2 hours with a break for tea/coffee.

Anyone interested in joining the Band are invited to contact Gordon at the next meeting.