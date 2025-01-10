Screen Babble: a look ahead to 2025 in film and TV - including Holly Willoughby's return to our screens

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson

Culture and tickets writer

Published 10th Jan 2025, 10:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Screen Babble team make their picks what’s to come on TV and film in 2025 📺🎞
  • The Screen Babble trio return once again for their first show in 2025.
  • The trio discuss what they watched over the Christmas season, while highlighting some of their big picks for the year ahead.
  • Those highlights include Holly Willoughby returning to the small screen and if superhero movies in cinemas might fare better this year.

Screen Babble returns for its first episode of 2025, with Kelly, Benjamin and Matt providing you with a look at what’s to come in TV and film this year.

The trio briefly discuss what caught their attention over Christmas and New Year on television, following up from their discussion in December, while also previewing some titles on television and film - from streaming services and digital terrestrial to what they’re heading to the cinemas to see in the next twelve months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Holly Willoughby, Superman and more are previewed in Screen Babble's first episode of 2025.Holly Willoughby, Superman and more are previewed in Screen Babble's first episode of 2025.
Holly Willoughby, Superman and more are previewed in Screen Babble's first episode of 2025. | Netflix/DC Studios/Sony Pictures

Expect discussions regarding the upcoming DC reset with Superman, the upcoming Netflix series Celebrity Bear Hunt with Bear Grylls and Holly Willoughby, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning and two HBO juggernauts returning - The Last of Us and The White Lotus.

Remember, if you want to see the trio’s faces you can head over to Freeview channel 262 ‘Shots!’ Which is brought to you by a network of journalists across the country who are transforming stories at the heart of your community into great TV.

You'll find true crime stories, football news and analysis plus coverage of lifestyle, TV, film and much more!

Where can I watch the programmes and films discussed on Screen Babble?

Television

Film

For more television or film news, reviews and coverage, follow Screen Babble through all leading podcasting services or find us on our new TikTok account from today.

Related topics:BoostFilmTVScreen Babble

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice