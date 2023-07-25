News you can trust since 1861
Collar & Cuffs features neurodivergent and disabled artists
By Lynn Hughes
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 15:57 BST
Collar and Cuffs will be at Leighton Buzzard Library

A sensory tale designed for youngsters with special needs will be featuring at Leighton Buzzard Library next month.

Collar & Cuffs is led by creative director Julia Collar alongside a host of creatives, artists, and practitioners. The artists themselves are neurodivergent and/or disabled.

Julia will be interpreting the Julia Donaldson classic ‘Sharing a Shell’ as a sensory story with the use of water, bubbles, and Makaton.

The session is geared towards children and young people aged 5+ with special needs. Each venue is wheelchair accessible.

    Tickets are limited at each venue; for this event, tickets are only available for children and young people with special needs.

    Price: £2 per child, one carer free per ticket. The show will be performed on August 10 from 10.30 amto 11.15am.

    To purchase please contact the library directly on 0300 300 8059.

    To find out what else is on at the library this summer go to the virtual library website.

