Collar and Cuffs will be at Leighton Buzzard Library

A sensory tale designed for youngsters with special needs will be featuring at Leighton Buzzard Library next month.

Collar & Cuffs is led by creative director Julia Collar alongside a host of creatives, artists, and practitioners. The artists themselves are neurodivergent and/or disabled.

Julia will be interpreting the Julia Donaldson classic ‘Sharing a Shell’ as a sensory story with the use of water, bubbles, and Makaton.

The session is geared towards children and young people aged 5+ with special needs. Each venue is wheelchair accessible.

Tickets are limited at each venue; for this event, tickets are only available for children and young people with special needs.

Price: £2 per child, one carer free per ticket. The show will be performed on August 10 from 10.30 amto 11.15am.

To purchase please contact the library directly on 0300 300 8059.