Smiths tribute show sells out in Leighton Buzzard - but there's another on the way
Lincoln based tribute band ‘The Smiths Utd’ sell out show on their first ever visit to Leighton Buzzard
A Smiths tribute band sold out its show on its first ever visit to Leighton Buzzard.
Lincoln-based tribute band ‘The Smiths Utd’ played at independent events venue The Crooked Crow Bar on April 14 with all tickets being sold in advance to fans of the 1980’s Manchester (Salford) band ‘The Smiths’ and their singer Morrissey.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Following two standing ovations at the end of the show the band applauded the audience and said that they had enjoyed their visit so much they would love to come back.
But Smiths and Morrissey fans have another rare treat coming up with the New York-based tribute band The Salford Lads NYC playing at the venue on Thursday, April 27 as part of their 2023 UK tour.
This hugely popular band, formed in 1998, play all along the east coast of the United States. Singer for their UK tour is Jose Maldonado from L.A. – his nick-name is “the Mexican Morrissey” due to the nationality of his parents.
He started singing Smiths number in 1992 with L.A. band ‘Sweet and Tender Hooligans’ and now has a large following in the USA. Tickets for ‘The Salford Lads NYC’ (+ support from ‘The Roberts Family Band’) are available from The Crooked Crow Bar website.