Alfie Allen leads the cast of Atomic - but who else is in the Sky Atlantic show? 👀📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Atomic is back with another episode this week.

The third episode is set to be broadcast by Sky Atlantic.

But who are the actors in the show?

A brand new episode of Atomic is ready to explode on Sky Atlantic. The rollicking thriller will continue after treating fans to a double-dose last week.

Free-spirited drug smuggler Max (Alfie Allen) is back after crossing paths with an enigmatic outsider. The pair have been swept into a chaotic, high-stakes mission they never signed up for… trafficking highly enriched uranium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is Sky’s latest high-octane action show, which might take you back to the days of Strike Back - but with a more 2025 twist. But who are the actors in the show?

When is Atomic out and how to watch it?

Atomic starts on Sky Atlantic on August 28 | Sky TV

The first two episodes of Atomic were released last week, with the third available now (September 4). They will air on Sky Atlantic this evening and are also available to watch on Now TV, for subscribers with the entertainment package.

It will be released weekly on Thursdays.

Who is in the cast of Atomic?

If you have seen any of the advertising for the show, you will have seen Alfie Allen’s face front and centre. He is best known for playing Theon Greyjoy in HBO’s Game of Thrones - lasting from series one to seven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he is not the only familiar face in the programme. The cast includes:

Alfie Allen - Max

Shazad Latif - JJ

Samira Wiley - Cassie Elliot

Brian Gleeson - Mark Ellis

Franklin Virgüez - Antonio Alam

Avital Lvova - Oksana Shirokova

Stuart Martin - Robert "Rab" Mackintosh

Vahid Gold - Khaled Awad

Charlie Murphy - Laetitia

Mostafa Benkerroum - Rifat Atillah

Flavia Fazenda - Maria Garcia

Edward Tovar - Reyner Gonzalez

Jaeme Vélez - Daniel Lopez

For those who watched Spooks back in the day, Shazad Latif played Tariq Masood in the BBC spy drama. He was also in Star Trek: Discovery, more recently.

Samira Wiley was Poussey in Netflix’s Orange is the New Black. She was also Moira in The Handmaid’s Tale, at least from 2017 to 2019.

Brian Gleeson is from the Gleeson family - his dad is Brendan and his brother is Domhnall. You may have seen him in the Assassin’s Creed movie with Michael Fassbender and he was also in Apple TV’s Bad Sisters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky adds: “What starts as a bid for survival slowly becomes something more: a reluctant partnership, a shot at redemption, and one hell of a ride.”

Is Atomic based on a true-story?

The show is based on the non-fiction book Atomic Bazaar by journalist William Langewiesche. Obviously it has been adapted for television and turned into more of an action-adventure show.

The synopsis for the book, on Amazon , reads: “In the nuclear age, arms are the ultimate commodity. And now they are easier and cheaper to acquire and make than ever before – which means that for poor nations or non-state terror groups, weapons of mass destruction are up for grabs.

“William Langewiesche looks at how nuclear weapons have gone wholesale. He visits the smuggling routes in Turkey and closed Russian ‘nuclear cities’ where highly enriched uranium is on sale. He meets technicians, smugglers and spies. And he tells the extraordinary story of Abdul Qadeer Khan, the scientist who stole plans to build Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

Surprisingly cheap way to stream Sky Atlantic, Netflix and more (aff) £ 22.00 Sky TV Buy now Buy now Sky’s latest TV deals are more affordable than you might expect – with the best value arguably being the Ultimate TV package. For just £22/month, you get Netflix, Discovery+, Sky Atlantic and over 35 extra channels including Sky Max, Sky Witness, Sky Documentaries and more. There are no upfront fees, and it’s a 24-month contract. If you’re after the basics, Essential TV starts from £15/month with Netflix and Sky Atlantic included, while sports fans can add Sky Sports for £35/month. All three plans offer strong value for new Sky customers.