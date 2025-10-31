The winner of The Great British Bake Off series 16 will be crowned in just a matter of days. Channel 4 confirmed the line-up of finalists earlier this week.
Three amateur bakers are all that remain and they are within a hair’s width of claiming the coveted grand prize. One of the contestants will write their name into the show’s history books.
A clear favourite has emerged with the bookies - and it will come as no surprise to viewers. There has been a standout baker in the kitchen across the previous nine weeks.
Gambling.com has put its neck on the line and named the likely winner. But which of the trio is it?
However, fans were left fuming with the judges’ decision in the semi-final. They slammed Paul and Prue, saying they ‘got it wrong’.