You can have your say in this year’s BBC Sports Personality award 🎖

BBC’s SPOTY award will again be decided by a public vote.

The six-person shortlist has been announced - and includes some true superstars.

You might be wondering when and how you can vote.

The public will have a chance to crown the next winner of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award in just a few hours. It is scheduled to take place this evening - and this is how to watch.

Jude Bellingham, Luke Littler and Keely Hodgkinson are among the stars who have made it on the six-person shortlist. Other awards will be handed out - including accolades for young sports stars.

If you are planning to watch the ceremony tonight and want to know when you can vote for your favourite. Here’s all you need to know:

When does voting open for the SPOTY award?

The six-person shortlist was announced earlier in December, but you cannot cast your vote just quite yet. The lines will open during the ceremony on BBC One tonight (December 17), which starts at 7pm.

The presenters will announce when the lines are open and when it closes. The winner will be announced tonight - so you don’t have to wait too long to find out the result.

How can you vote for the SPOTY winner?

You will have multiple options for how to cast your vote. It includes of course voting by phone - but also online via the BBC website. If you are wanting to vote by phone, the number to call for each contender will be announced during the programme - so make sure you are paying attention.

Who are the nominees for the SPOTY award?

The six-person shortlist for the 2024 award was announced earlier in December. It includes the following names (in alphabetical order):

Jude Bellingham (football)

Keely Hodgkinson (athletics)

Luke Littler (darts)

Joe Root (cricket)

Dame Sarah Storey (para cycling)

Alex Yee (triathlon)

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport says: "It’s a fantastic shortlist. All six of them have kept us on the edge of our seats this year, showing us how sensational they are.

“I’m looking forward to reliving each of their successes on the night and finding out who audiences want to be crowned BBC Sport Personality of the Year 2024.”

The shortlist was decided by a judging panel including the likes of Dame Laura Kenny, Iwan Thomas, Ade Adepitan, Nedum Onuoha, Rory Best and Eilidh Barbour were joined by sports journalists Laura Williamson (The Athletic) and Eleanor Crooks (PA Media) as well as Stephanie Hilborne CEO of Women in Sport. Representing the BBC were Director of Sport Alex Kay-Jelski, Head of Sport Content Philip Bernie and Executive Producer Gabby Cook.

