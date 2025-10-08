This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The festival is set to return to Catton Park with a diverse mix of music and comedy in May 2026

Pixies, Skunk Anansie and The Wedding Present are among the first names confirmed for Bearded Theory 2026.

The festival is set to return to Catton Park, Derbyshire, once again from May 20 to 24.

Tickets for the festival are currently on sale now but are selling out fast after the first announcement.

With Glastonbury undergoing a fallow year in 2026, many festival goers are already planning their summer season of music in the new year and with Christmas around the corner, perhaps a chance to ask Santa for a ticket to one of the many coming up next year.

Bearded Theory is one of those festivals set to return next summer, taking place once again from May 20 to 24 at Catton Park in Derbyshire, and their first announcement of acts - including two headliners - has already elicited a positive response from music fans young and old.

The festival, which first took place as a small event in 2008 at the Knockerdown Public House near Carsington Water, has revealed that alt-rock titans Pixies and Skunk Anansie will be your headline acts next year, with an incredibly eclectic mix of artists already confirmed to be performing next year.

They are joined by a who’s who of talent, including Lambrini Girls, The Wedding Present, Au Pairs, Reverend and the Makers, Peter Hook and the Light and Goldie, to name a few (check out the full list below.)

Not content with musical entertainment either, the festival announced the return of the incomparable (and your favourite comedian’s favourite comedian) Stewart Lee, who remarked upon the announcement of his appearance next year: “Bearded Theory reminded me of what festivals used to be like, where a community of actual music fans come together to enjoy the music they love, rather than stand around disengaged eating expensive luxury food.

In a world where cost and culture has made the festival experience an exclusively middle-class one (...) Bearded Theory seemed refreshingly egalitarian. I’m so glad I was able to go with my teenage daughter so she could see how great these things can be.”

Bearded Theory 2026: full list of acts announced so far

90s alt-rock icons Pixies and Skunk Anansie are among the first names confirmed for Bearded Theory 2026, with tickets currently on sale. | Nina Franova/Getty Images

Pixies

Skunk Anansie

Big Special

Fat Dog

Ferocious Dog

Getdown Services

Lambrini Girls

Panic Shack

Peter Hook and the Light

Reverend and the Makers

Sprints

Au Pairs

Beans on Toast

Bez

Dub Pistols (DJ Set)

Girl Scout

Goldie

Graeme Park

Heartworms

Kezia Gill

Leeroy Thornhill (ex Prodigy)

Neville Staple - From The Specials

Phil Hartnoll (Orbital DJ set)

Pop Will Eat Itself

Senser

Bearded Theory has also confirmed that Stewart Lee will be performing as part of their 2026 festival. | Jo Hale/Getty Images

Stewart Lee

The Unthanks

The Wedding Present

Toots and the Maytals feat Leba Hibbert

Utah Saints

Venus Grrrls

An Dannsa Dub

Andrea Kenny

Bloodworm

DJ Rap

Drum Machine

Grandmas House

Jess Silk

LIINES

Meatdripper

Miki Berenyi Trio

Muddy Summers and the DFWs

The Nightingales and Ted Chippington

Slay Duggee

Split Dogs

The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican

The Pale White

When can I get tickets for Bearded Theory 2026?

Weekend tickets to Bearded Theory are currently on sale through the festival’s website, with prices ranging from £60 for children up to £255 for adults. Payment plans are also available to spread out the cost for those a little short heading into Christmas.

