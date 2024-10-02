Let it be known that it’s not just Christmas fairs and pantomimes taking place across Bedfordshire before the end of 2024 - oh no, certainly not.

From punk legends to craft fairs and the odd bit of spirituality involved, we’ve taken a look across the Bedfordshire area, from Luton to Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard, with some of our picks what you could do if carol singing and Christmas lights being turned on aren’t your thing.

Many of the events we’ve picked are also free, or those that do require tickets are available from Ticketmaster, ATG Tickets or the box offices of the theatres the events are taking place in. All information is correct as of writing.

So what’s there to do before Christmas in Bedfordshire? Here’s our pick of 15 exciting events.

1 . UK Subs English Punk musician Charlie Harper, of the band UK Subs - the influential punk band are set to perform at The Hat Factory in Luton on October 4 2025. | Getty Images

2 . Biggleswade Race Day Start your vintage engines as Biggleswade Race Day returns for it's 2024 edition, featuring an air show, Jez Avery Stunt Show and the all important Vintage Sprint. This year's event takes place at Alder Drive on October 5 2024. | AFP via Getty Images

3 . Hey Duggee The young ones will love the chance to meet the star of Hey Duggee, when the big friendly dog makes an appearance at Woburn Safari Park on October 6 2024. | BBC