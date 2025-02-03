This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It’s finally happening - Beyoncé is coming back to the UK in 2025 🎶

Beyoncé has revealed the UK dates of her huge Cowboy Carter world tour.

The GRAMMY-Award history maker is set for four nights in London in June 2025.

Here’s the exact dates you can see her perform and when you can get tickets to the shows.

After weeks of speculation, Beyoncé has announced the tour dates for her upcoming Cowboy Carter world tour, with four dates set to take place in the United Kingdom this year.

Having made history at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards and earning her first Record of the Year award for the country-tinged album, the former Destiny’s Child singer is set for four dates at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

The shows come off the back of her vaunted UK shows back in 2023, but no details if she is set to add any more dates to those announced by Live Nation. However, there is a festival-shaped gap between her dates in Paris and Houston.

Let the speculation begin?

Where is Beyoncé performing in the UK in 2025?

June 5 2025 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

June 7 2025 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

June 10 2025 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

June 12 2025 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

When can I get tickets to see Beyoncé on tour in the UK in 2025?

Pre sale tickets

Those with BeyHive pre-sale access will get first dibs on tickets when they go on sale on February 11 2025. O2 Priority, Mastercard and venue pre-sales will then commence from February 12 2025, followed by artist pre-sales taking place from February 13 2025.

General ticket sales

All remaining tickets are then set to go on sale through Ticketmaster on February 14 2025.

Are you excited to see Beyoncé return to the United Kingdom in 2025, and do you think she might be an addition to the Glastonbury bill? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.