Big Brother is back and here’s all fans need to know 👁📺

Big Brother returns for a 2025 civilian version.

Everyday people will be heading into the house.

But when can you watch the live launch episode?

Big Brother is back and the new housemates will soon be arriving. The live launch is set to take place in just a few hours and fans won’t want to miss it.

ITV has promised a “life-changing” prize for the winner of the latest civilian series. It comes after the celebrity version took place over the summer.

But when does it start on TV and how to watch it? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Big Brother’s Live Launch on TV?

AJ Odudu and Will Best return to host Big Brother for its third series on ITV2. | ITV

The show is set to make its big debut tonight (September 28). It will kick start the third season since it was revived by ITV and will see the new housemates enter Big Brother’s domain.

It is due to start at 9pm and the episode will run for approximately 90 minutes, finishing at around 10.30pm. AJ and Will are back on hosting duties for the civilian series once again.

Big Brother: Live & Late will follow on ITV2 after the conclusion of the launch episode.

How to watch Big Brother’s latest season?

Unlike its Celebrity spin-off, the regular series of Big Brother will be broadcast on ITV2 throughout its full 2025 season. The episodes will also be available to watch on ITVX.

Big Brother’s launch episode will also be repeated on ITV1 tonight (September 28). It is due to start at 10.15pm on the main channel.

The Big Brother: Live Stream also makes its return to screens, airing seven nights a week exclusively on ITVX, giving fans the opportunity to watch live footage into the small hours after Big Brother: Late & Live.

