Bon Appétit, Your Majesty will serve up two more episodes this weekend 😍

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty will continue on Netflix.

The latest episodes of the k-drama will arrive soon.

But when exactly can you watch the next episodes?

The K-drama hit of the late summer Bon Appétit, Your Majesty is set to continue this weekend. Viewers will be able to tuck into two more episodes very soon.

Netflix is once again the home of the latest export from Korea, at least for the western world. It is releasing new episodes after they have aired in the show’s homeland.

But when exactly can you expect the latest episodes? Here’s all you need to know:

When is Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’s next episode out?

Fans have already been served up eight feature length episodes of the k-drama but the meal isn’t over yet. There will be two more episodes out this weekend.

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty will release episode nine on Saturday (September 20). It will be followed by episode ten on Sunday (September 21).

What time is Bon Appétit, Your Majesty out on Netflix?

The show is broadcast at 9.20pm local time in its native Korea on tvN. For those who are planning to watch the latest episodes on Netflix, it will be out at 3pm British time on Saturdays and Sundays.

For American audiences it will be available on the streamer on 11am ET/ 8am PT. It is out at 4pm CEST for European viewers.

Who is in the cast of the K-drama?

Lim Yoon-a (King the Land, Big Mouth) as Yeon Ji-young

Lee Chae-min (Hierarchy, Crash Course in Romance) as King Yi Heon

Kang Hanna (Start-Up, Frankly Speaking) as Kang Mok-joo

Choi Guy-hwa (Queenmaker) as Grand Prince Jesan

Seo Yi-sook (Hotel de Luna) as Grand Royal Queen Dowager Inju

What is Bon Appétit, Your Majesty about?

On its Tudum website , Netflix explains: “Chef Yeon Ji-young (Lim) is awarded the new head chef position at the Michelin-starred restaurant Happy Cure when she wins a prestigious culinary competition that catapults her to fame. Now the world is now her oyster. But the future that comes for her is one she never imagined — because it’s in the past.

“After the competition, she discovers a cookbook full of unexpected and impossible recipes, then magically finds herself slipping through time back to the Joseon era, where she immediately catches the eye — and ire — of King Yi Heon (Lee).

“The charismatic but temperamental young ruler is ready to behead this strange young woman who suddenly appears in his court, challenging his authority in her desperate attempts to get home. But Ji-young’s mastery in the kitchen titillates Yi Heon’s impeccable palate — and heart — in a way no chef has ever done before. So he sentences her to a fate worse than death: Ji-young is now the tyrant king’s chef.

“If she ever cooks the same meal twice, or makes something he doesn’t like, she goes straight to the chopping block. If Ji-young wants to figure out how to make it back to her future, she has to survive the ruthless politics of the Yi Heon’s court as well as Yi Heon’s palate.”

