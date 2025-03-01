Britain’s Got Talent is back - but what time is it on TV? 📺

Britain’s Got Talent is back for another week of auditions.

The show has returned earlier than usual in 2025.

It will air weekly through to May - but what time is it on?

Get your buzzers ready because Britain’s Got Talent will be back for a brand new episode this week. A fresh batch of hopefuls will be taking to the stage to audition for the 2025 competition.

BGT is back much earlier than usual due to the hiatus of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway. It returned to our screens last week, following the final of The Masked Singer.

A new face is on the judging panel for some of the audition days due to the temporary absence of Bruno Tonioli. Find out more about who the guest judge is.

What time is Britain’s Got Talent on TV tonight?

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly attend the Britain's Got Talent. (Pic credit: Nigel Roddis / Getty Images) | Nigel Roddis / Getty Images

It is the second week of auditions on BGT and it will once again be starting at 7pm today (March 1), ITV has confirmed. Viewers can expect the show to start at around this time every week going forward.

The episode will run until 8.15pm this week, including ad-breaks. It will then be followed by the Brit Awards on ITV1.

Why is BGT shorter this week?

Britain’s Got Talent will run for approximately 10 minutes less this week than it did 7 days ago. This is due to the show running slightly longer to mark its return - the episode on March 8 will also be approximately 75 minutes including ad-breaks.

How to watch Britain’s Got Talent?

The show will be live on ITV1/ 1HD from 7pm today - and if you can’t watch it live it will be available an hour later on ITV1+1. It will also be available on demand via ITVX.