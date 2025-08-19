Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Win saw its ninth star leave the process last night 📺

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins saw one star withdraw due to medical advice.

Despite wanting to continue, Conor Benn was made to drop out.

But who else left in the latest episode?

One of the stars of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins was left in tears as he was forced to withdraw after suffering a nasty injury.

Boxer Conor Benn had wanted to soldier on, but the decision was taken away from him and Chief instructor Billy told him he was removing him on medical grounds. The welterweight fighter was left dejected after his time in the process was brought to an end last night (August 18).

It meant that he was the ninth contestant to leave the show in series 7. But did anyone else leave?

Boxer Conor Benn had been among the favourites to win Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins with the bookies at one point. However, in the sixth episode of the season on Monday (August 18) night, he was forced to pull out of the show on medical grounds.

After speaking to the direct staff, he was sent for a check-up with a doctor who flagged a nasty shoulder injury. She went to speak to chief instructor Billy, and he returned to tell Conor he was pulling him out of the show.

The boxer was left in tears after his time in the process came to an involuntary early end. He initially tried to process and insist that he could soldier on, but the decision was taken out of his hands.

Did anyone else leave Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins last night?

The only departure in last night’s episode (August 18) was Conor Benn, and that was on forced medical grounds. It comes after the cast has been significantly whittled down over the last few episodes.

Just a week ago, the show saw its first culling of the season as former Traitors winner Harry Clark was cut by the direct staff in a brutal blow. Benn’s exit brings the total number of departures to nine.

See full list of stars who have left Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins so far:

Hannah Spearritt - - withdrew - episode 1

Louie Spence - withdrew - episode 1

Tasha Ghouri - withdrew - episode 2

Chloe Burrows - withdrew - episode 2

Adebayo “The Beast” Akinfenwa - withdrew - episode 4

Harry Clark - culled - episode 4

Lady Leshurr - withdrew - episode 5

Rebecca Loos - withdrew - episode 5

Conor Benn - withdrawn on medical grounds - episode 6

Who is still in the cast of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

With just a couple of episodes to go, the cast of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is suddenly looking very small. Out of the original 14 stars who entered the process, just a handful remain.

The five stars left on the show after episode six include:

Troy Deeney - 35, ex-Premier League footballer

Bimini - 31, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star and DJ

Michaella McCollum - 30, one of the ‘Peru Two’

Lucy Spraggan - 32, musician and X-Factor star

Adam Collard - 28, reality TV star and Love Island contestant

Chief instructor Billy said: “This course is not an attendance course, the bar is set high and will not waiver. Every recruit is a volunteer who chose to step into our arena. Although many will start, very few will finish and even less will pass. This is not for the weak minded or faint hearted.”

When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins next on?

The hit reality show will be back on Channel 4 at the weekend, for the final two episodes of the season. Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins airs on Sunday and Monday nights with the next episode scheduled for August 24 with the finale scheduled for August 25.

If you can’t watch it live or have missed previous episodes in the season, it will be available on demand via Channel 4 (formerly All4/ 4oD). Eager fans who have a Channel 4+ subscription can watch the full season already.

