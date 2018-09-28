Concert will go off with a swing in Leighton Buzzard

A venue in the town will be swinging along to tunes from the 1940s with a special themed concert taking place next month.

Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre will present a special musical matinee entitled Hits from the Blitz on Wednesday, October 3.

The unique feel-good 1940’s show, as featured at Dame Vera Lynn’s charity gala nights, boasts famous war-time tunes and sing-a-longs brought to life by the singers and multi-instrumentalists of the Five Star Swing band.

The band has been described as “superb and swinging like crazy” by the BBC’s Sheila Tracey.

Meanwhile, Tony Parker from Encore magazine said: “A formidable swing band...beautiful ballads to glorious big band sounds.”

Featuring Simone from the latter days of the Ivy Benson Orchestra plus Chris Smith (Jnr), composer and arranger for Glenn Miller’s Brother, Herb and the BBC Radio Big Band.

Chris said: “I’ve been brought up with this style of music as my father (Chris Smith Snr) played trombone for Frank Sinatra on his European tours.

“The show has a great atmosphere as there’s a strong resurgence in jazz and swing music enjoyed by all generations these days.”

The show starts at 2pm and tickets cost £11 excluding booking fees.

For further information about the show and tickets are available now. Call the box office on 0300 300 8125 or, alternatively, visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk.