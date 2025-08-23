What’s on offer today as the second day of Creamfields 2025 arrives?

Swedish House Mafia are set to headline day two at Creamfields 2025 this evening.

The group take to the Arc stage from 9:30pm, but some significant stage clashes are lying in wait for festivalgoers today.

Here are your set times and those all-important major stage clashes at Daresbury Estate today!

Good morning once again, campers, and welcome to day two of Creamfields 2025!

Today’s highlights in store include Swedish House Mafia set to headline the Arc stage, while Tomorrowland favourites Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike take to the Apex stage for what will once again be a floor, or festival surface, filler as they help bring the party at the midway point of this year’s festival.

There are also sets in store from Camelphat, Solardo, Interplanetary Criminal and Pete Tong to name a mere few acts on offer today; but is anyone clashing with anyone else today, and what will be those hard choices to make at Daresbury Estate?

Here are your set times and significant set clashes set to take place on day two of Creamfields!

Creamfields 2025 - set times for Saturday August 23

Swedish House Mafia are set to headline Creamfields Saturday this year, but who else joins them throughout the day? | Getty Images for Coachella

Arc

21:30 - 23:00: Swedish House Mafia

19:30 - 21:00: MK

18:45 - 19:30: Clementine Douglas

17:15 - 18:45: Third Party

15:45 - 17:15: Ian Longo b2b Tommy MC

14:45 - 15:45: Ricco

14:00 - 14:45: Anna Eager

Apex

02:30 - 04:00: Beauz

01:00 - 02:30: Hardwell

23:30 - 01:00: Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike

22:15 - 23:30: Argy

20:45 - 22:15: Ben Hemsley

19:10 - 20:45: SOSA

17:45 - 19:00: Chris Stussy (Linger AV set)

16:00 - 17:30: Josh Baker

15:00 - 16:00: Ellia Jaya

14:00 - 15:00: Andy Joyce

Steel Yard presented by Drip

02:30 - 04:00: Chris Stussy b2b Josh Baker

01:00 - 02:30: Sara Landry

23:30 - 01:00: Amelie Lens

22:00 - 23:30: Camelphat

20:30 - 22:00: Marco Carola

19:00 - 20:30: Dom Dolla

17:30 - 19:00: Eli Brown

16:00 - 17:30: Pete Tong

15:00 - 16:00: Lau

14:00 - 15:00: Toriah

The Forest

21:15 - 23:00: Sidney Charles b2b Luke Dean

20:00 - 21:15: Paige Tomlinson

18:00 - 20:00: Gaskin b2b Locklead

16:45 - 18:00: Obskur

15:40 - 16:45: jWave

14:00 - 15:30: Nautica

HALO presented by SHEIN (hosted by Trick)

21:30 - 23:00: Prospa

20:00 - 21:30: TBA

18:30 - 20:00: Patrick Topping

17:00 - 18:30: Solardo

15:30 - 17:00: Max Styler

Teletech

02:45 - 04:00: Cloudy

01:30 - 02:45: blk.

00:00 - 01:30: Patrick Mason

22:30 - 00:00: Kettama

21:00 - 22:30: Interplanetary Criminal

19:30 - 21:00: Funk Tribu b2b Bad Boombox

18:30 - 19:30: Kander17:00 - 18:30: Faster Horses b2b Morgan Seatree

15:30 - 17:00: Novah

14:00 - 15:30: Princess Elf Bar

Sub_Aural

03:00 - 04:00 - Culture Shock b2b Grafix

02:00 - 03:00: Mozey

00:45 - 02:00: Hybrid Minds

23:45 - 00:45: Dimension

22:30 - 23:45: Bou & B Live 247

21:30 - 22:30: Andy C

20:30 - 21:30: Friction

19:30 - 20:30: Koven

18:30 - 19:30: Rova

17:00 - 18:30: North Base

16:00 - 17:00: Jae Holmes & Darren Donnelly

15:00 - 16:00: Madelaine Jemine

14:00 - 15:00: Nikki Chong

Pepsi Max presents Rong

22:00 - 23:00: Ammara

21:00 - 22:00: Will Atkinson

19:45 - 21:00: Bryan Kearney b2b Mauro Picotto

18:45 - 19:45: John O Callaghan

17:45 - 18:45: Symmetrik

16:45 - 17:45: Daxson

15:45 - 16:45: Matty Ralph

14:45 - 15:45: Liam Wilson

14:00 - 14:45: Anselli

Pepsi Max presents Goodgreef Xtra Hard

03:00 - 04:00: Miss K8

02:00 - 03:00: Adaro

01:00 - 02:00: Klubfiller ft MC Storm

00:00 - 01:00: TNT

23:00 - 00:00: Alex Kidd

What stage clashes are taking place today at Creamfields Saturday?

Some more significant stage clashes taking place on the second day of this year’s dance festival - keep an eye on the time if you’re looking to catch some of these sets, or make that hard decision knowing what you could miss out on today.

21:30 - 23:00 : Swedish House Mafia (Arc) vs. Camelphat (Steel Yard) vs. Prospa (HALO) vs. Sidney Charles b2b Luke Dean (The Forest)

: Swedish House Mafia (Arc) vs. Camelphat (Steel Yard) vs. Prospa (HALO) vs. Sidney Charles b2b Luke Dean (The Forest) 01:00 - 02:30 : Hardwell (Apex) vs. Sara Landry (Steel Yard) vs. blk. (Teletech) vs. Hybrid Minds (Sub_Aural)

: Hardwell (Apex) vs. Sara Landry (Steel Yard) vs. blk. (Teletech) vs. Hybrid Minds (Sub_Aural) 19:30 - 20:30: MK (Arc) vs. Dom Dolla (Steel Yard) vs. Patrick Topping (HALO) vs. Funk Tribu b2b Bad Boombox (Teletech) vs. Bryan Kearney b2b Mauro Picotto (Pepsi Max presents Rong)

Heading along to just one day at Creamfields this year but unsure what to pack? Check out our festival guide for this year’s event and learn what not to bring with you to the gates of Daresbury Estate.