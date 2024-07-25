Creamfields 2024: Full timetable and set times announced ahead of hallowed dance music festival

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson
Published 25th Jul 2024, 19:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The official schedule and set times for Creamfields North 2024 is out!
  • Creamfields North 2024 has revealed the full timetable for this year’s event
  • The festival, taking place at Daresbury Estate, Cheshire, still has some questions surrounding the guests to be announced
  • Take a look at who is playing where, and start speculating who the guests could be

Creamfields North have officially released their timetable for this year’s event at Daresbury Estate, Cheshire.

Start your speculation now by looking over this year’s set times, as there are still a number of artists to be announced across a number of the smaller stages, while those worrying about the weather fear not. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year, Creamfields have created an indoor space for their main stage (ARC), so come rain or shine, nature won’t stop you from enjoying some of this year’s incredible acts. The only problem now is - who is clashing with who?

Take a look at the full schedule for Creamfields 2024 below and make your last-minute decision if you’re going to head along or not.

Creamfields North 2024: Full list of set times and stage splits

The official timetable for Creamfields North 2024 has been released! (Photo by Jules Annan/Avalon/Getty Images)The official timetable for Creamfields North 2024 has been released! (Photo by Jules Annan/Avalon/Getty Images)
The official timetable for Creamfields North 2024 has been released! (Photo by Jules Annan/Avalon/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Thursday 22 August 2024

Cream

  • 17:00 - 18:00: Emma Forster
  • 18:00 - 19:00: Woody Cook
  • 19:00 - 20:00: Chapter & Verse
  • 20:00 - 21:00: Guest TBA
  • 21:00 - 22:00: KC Lights
  • 22:00 - 23:00: Morgan Seatree

Pepsi Max Presents Rong

  • 17:00 - 18:00: Mike T
  • 18:00 - 19:00: Liam Wilson
  • 19:00 - 20:00: David Forbes
  • 20:00 - 21:00: Christina Novelli
  • 21:00 - 22:00: Scot Project
  • 22:00 - 23:00: Matty Ralph

Cream Terrace

  • 17:00 - 18:00: Next Generation Noise
  • 18:00 - 19:00: Mark Roma
  • 19:00 - 20:00: Pink Panda
  • 20:00 - 21:00: Marnik
  • 21:00 - 22:00: Sick Individuals
  • 22:00 - 23:00: Lunax

Nation

  • 17:00 - 18:00: Matt Thiss
  • 18:00 - 19:00: Charlotte Devaney
  • 19:00 - 20:00: Ryan Spicer
  • 20:00 - 21:00: Tyrone + Floor
  • 21:00 - 22:00: Jamie Duggan
  • 22:00 - 23:00: Skepsis

Friday 23 August 2024

ARC

  • 18:00 - 18:30: Amelia Preston
  • 18:30 - 19:30: Scooter
  • 19:45 - 21:00: Timmy Trumpet
  • 21:30 - 23:00: Hardwell

    • Zenless Zone Zero Stage

  • 15:00 - 16:00: Gareth Wyn
  • 16:00 - 17:30: Cloonee
  • 17:30 - 19:00: SOSA
  • 19:00 - 21:00: Steve Angello and Secret Special Guest
  • 21:00 - 23:00: FISHER

GoPuff Presents Steel Yard

  • 15:00 - 16:00: Beccs Venom
  • 16:00 - 17:00: Adrianna
  • 17:00 - 18:30: Marie Vaunt
  • 18:30 - 20:00: Eli Brown
  • 20:00 - 21:30: Enrico Sangiuliano
  • 21:30 - 23:00: Charlotte de Witte

Runway Presented by SHEIN hosted by Paradise

  • 15:00 - 16:30: M-High
  • 16:30 - 18:00: Alisha B2B Luke Dean
  • 18:00 - 19:30: East End Dubs
  • 19:30 - 21:00: Hot Since 82
  • 21:00 - 23:00: Jamie Jones

Misfit

  • 15:00 - 17:00: Bugwell
  • 17:00 - 18:00: David Rust
  • 18:00 - 19:00: Multunes
  • 19:00 - 20:00: Darren Styles
  • 20:00 - 21:00: Will Sparks
  • 21:00 - 22:15: Ben Nicky
  • 22:15 - 23:00: Sub Zero Project

Andy C presents One 7 Four

  • 15:00 - 15:45: Bugwell
  • 15:45 - 16:30: James Hiraeth
  • 16:30 - 17:30: Randall B2B Benny L
  • 17:30 - 18:30: Lens
  • 18:30 - 19:30: Turno presents Game Time
  • 19:30 - 20:30: Dimension
  • 20:30 - 22:00: Andy C
  • 22:00 - 23:00: Mozey

Teletech

  • 15:00 - 16:L00: Danielle Ciuro
  • 16:00 - 17:30: Alex Farrell
  • 17:30 - 18:45: AZYR
  • 18:45 - 20:00: Sara Landry
  • 20:00 - 21:30: blk.
  • 21:30 - 23:00: Brutalismus 3000 (Live)

Girls Don’t Sync Takeover

  • 15:00 - 16:00: Jade Edwards
  • 16:00 - 17:00: Continental GT
  • 17:00 - 18:30: Murphy’s Law (UKG Set)
  • 18:30 - 20:00: p-rallel
  • 20:00 - 21:30: Paige Tomlinson
  • 21:30 - 23:00: Girl’s Don’t Sync

Pepsi Max

  • 15:00 - 16:00: DKH
  • 16:00 - 17:00: Leena Punks
  • 17:00 - 18:00: Factor B
  • 18:00 - 19:00: Markus Schulz
  • 19:00 - 20:00: Dash Berlin
  • 20:00 - 21:00: Giuseppe Ottaviani
  • 21:00 - 22:00: Craig Connelly
  • 22:00 - 23:00: Renegade System

Saturday 24 August 2024

Calvin Harris performing at the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green PIC: Michael Boyd/PA WireCalvin Harris performing at the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green PIC: Michael Boyd/PA Wire
Calvin Harris performing at the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green PIC: Michael Boyd/PA Wire

ARC

  • 14:00 - 15:00: Ricco
  • 15:00 - 16:30: Millie Cotton
  • 16:30 - 18:00: Tyson O’Brien
  • 18:00 - 19:30: Eliza Rose
  • 19:30 - 21:00: MK
  • 21:30 - 23:00: Calvin Harris

Zenless Zone Zero Stage

  • 14:00 - 15:00: Guest TBA
  • 15:00 - 16:00: Beuz
  • 16:00 - 18:00: Armin van Buuren
  • 18:00 - 18:45: Kimmick
  • 19:15 - 20:45: Martin Garrix
  • 21:00 - 22:30: Third Party
  • 22:30 - 23:30: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
  • 22:30 - 01:00: Ben Hemsley
  • 01:00 - 02:30: Tiesto
  • 02:30 - 04:00: Casso B2B Daire

GoPuff Presents Steel Yard

  • 14:00 - 15:00: Guest TBA
  • 15:00 - 16:00: Guest TBA
  • 16:30 - 18:00: It’s Murph
  • 18:00 - 19:30: Pete Tong
  • 19:30 - 21:00: Ewan McVicar
  • 21:00 - 22:30: Mochakk
  • 22:30 - 00:00: Peggy Gou
  • 00:00 - 02:00: Eric Prydz
  • 02:00 - 04:00: Patrick Topping B2B Solomun

Runway presented by SHEIN hosted by Trick

  • 14:00 - 15:30: Lewis Taylor
  • 15:30 - 17:00: Raphi
  • 17:00 - 18:30: Patrick Topping
  • 18:30 - 20:00: John Summit
  • 20:00 - 21:30: Prospa
  • 21:30 - 23:00: Solardo

SUB_AURAL

  • 16:00 - 17:00: Yako
  • 17:00 - 18:30: North Base
  • 18:30 - 19:30: Harriet Jaxxon
  • 19:30 - 20:30: Koven
  • 20:30 - 21:30: Friction
  • 21:30 - 22:30: Hedex and Eksman
  • 22:30 - 23:45: Kings of the Rollers & Inja
  • 23:45 - 00:45: Hybrid Minds & Tempza
  • 00:45 - 02:00: Sub Focus & I.D
  • 02:00 - 03:00: Bou & B Live 247
  • 03:00 - 04:00: K Motionz

XXL

  • 15:00 - 17:00: Leaha
  • 17:00 - 18:00: Faster Horses
  • 18:30 - 19:30: Vladimir Dubyshkin (LIVE)
  • 19:30 - 21:30: Funk Tribu
  • 21:30 - 23:30: TRYM
  • 23:30 - 01:00: DJ Daddy Trance
  • 01:00 - 02:30: I Hate Models
  • 02:30 - 04:00: Nico Moreno

Warehouse

  • 14:00 - 15:30: Guest TBA
  • 15:30 - 17:00: James Organ
  • 17:00 - 18:30: Chris Avantgarde
  • 18:30 - 20:00: Franky Wah
  • 20:00 - 21:30: Mathame
  • 21:30 - 23:00: Gorgon City

Goodgreed X-tra Hard

  • 15:00 - 16:00: Healy
  • 16:00 - 17:00: Kaos Brothers
  • 17:00 - 18:00: MDDLTN & Morgan Kasiera
  • 18:00 - 19:00: Phil Mackintosh
  • 19:00 - 20:00: Andy Whitby
  • 20:00 - 21:00: Olly James
  • 21:00 - 22:00: Paul Clark
  • 22:00 - 23:00: DJ Isaac
  • 23:00 - 00:00: DA TWEEKAZ
  • 00:00 - 01:00: Coone
  • 01:00 - 02:00: Creeds & Helen KA
  • 02:00 - 03:00: Joey Riot
  • 03:00 - 04:00: D-WILLZ

Pepsi Max presents Rong

  • 14:00 - 15:30: Anselli
  • 15:30 - 16:45 Maria Healy
  • 16:45 - 18:00: Xjaro & Pitch
  • 18:00 - 19:15: Amy Wiles
  • 19:15 - 20:30: Daxson
  • 20:30 - 22:00: Billy Gillies
  • 22:00 - 23:30: Bryan Kearney
  • 22:30 - 00:30: Symmetrik
  • 00:30 - 01:30: Shugz
  • 01:30 - 02:45: Maddix

Sunday 25 August 2024

Alesso performs during Day Two of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on October 21, 2023 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)Alesso performs during Day Two of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on October 21, 2023 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Alesso performs during Day Two of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on October 21, 2023 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images) | Getty Images

ARC

  • 12:00 - 13:00: Dean Peet
  • 13:00 - 14:00: Jazzy
  • 14:00 - 15:30: Sam Divine
  • 15:30 - 17:00: BELTERS ONLY
  • 17:00 - 18:00: Example
  • 18:30 - 20:00: CHURCH SERVICE
  • 20:00 - 21:00: Lufthaus
  • 21:30 - 23:00: Alesso

Zenless Zone Zero Stage

  • 12:00 - 13:30: Guest TBA
  • 13:30 - 14:30: Carla
  • 14:30 - 15:30: Sammy Virji
  • 15:30 - 17:00: Hannah Laing
  • 17:30 - 18:45: Chase & Status (LIVE)
  • 19:00 - 20:15: Max Dean
  • 20:15 - 21:30: Chris Stussy
  • 21:30 - 23:00: Michael Bibi

GoPuff Presents Steel Yard

  • 12:00 - 13:30: Guest TBA
  • 13:30 - 14:30: Billy Does
  • 15:00 - 16:30: Matrefakt
  • 16:30 - 18:00: Layla Benitez
  • 18:00 - 19:30: Kevin de Vries
  • 19:30 - 21:00: Artbat
  • 21:00 - 23:00: Camelphat

Teletech

  • 13:00 - 14:30: Billy Does
  • 14:30 - 16:00: Sikoti
  • 16:00 - 17:00: Anetha
  • 17:00 - 18:30: Kander
  • 18:00 - 19:30: 999999999
  • 18:30 - 20:00: Kobosil
  • 20:00 - 21:30: 999999999
  • 21:30 - 23:00: Charlie Sparks

Pepsi Max

  • 12:00 - 13:00: Jay Hayton
  • 13:00 - 14:00: Danny Eaton
  • 14:00 - 15:00: Tyler Jack
  • 15:00 - 16:15: Nilsix
  • 16:15 - 17:30: Nifra
  • 17:30 - 19:00: Aly & Fila
  • 19:00 - 20:30: Ferry Corsten Presents Gouryella
  • 20:30 - 22:00: Sneijder Presents Alt1
  • 22:00 - 23:00: Fish56Octagon

Our House

  • 12:00 - 13:15: Genesi
  • 13:15 - 14:30: Ferrck Dawn
  • 14:30 - 15:45: Mistajam
  • 15:45 - 17:15: Tita Lau
  • 17:15 - 18:45: Hugel
  • 18:45 - 20:15: Meduza
  • 20:15 - 21:45: James Hype
  • 21:45 - 23:00: Low Steppa

Runway presented by SHEIN

  • 12:00 - 13:00: Guest TBA
  • 13:00 - 14:00: Guest TBA
  • 14:00 - 15:30: Joella Jackson
  • 15:30 - 17:00: Sarah Story
  • 17:00 - 18:30: Josh Baker
  • 18:30 - 20:00: PAWSA
  • 20:00 - 21:30: ANOTR
  • 21:30 - 23:00: BICEP present Chroma (AV DJ Set)

Fatboy Slim Loves

  • 12:00 - 13:30: Guest TBA
  • 13:30 - 14:30: Guest TBA
  • 14:30 - 15:30: Guest TBA
  • 15:30 - 17:00: Pretty Girl
  • 17:00 - 18:30: Eats Everything
  • 18:30 - 20:00: Salute
  • 20:00 - 21:30: Barry Can’t Swim
  • 21:30 - 23:00: Fatboy Slim

Full On

  • 12:00 - 13:30: Lee Follon
  • 13:30 - 15:00: Hannah Taylor
  • 15:00 - 16:15: Reklus
  • 16:15 - 17:30: Klubfiller ft MC Storm
  • 17:30 - 18:45: Kutski
  • 18:45 - 20:00: Alex Kidd
  • 20:00 - 21:00: D-Block & S-te-Fan
  • 21:00 - 22:00: TNT
  • 22:00 - 23:00: Rooler
Related topics:BoostTicketsMusic FestivalsLive Music

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.