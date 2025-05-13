Eurovision has some unusual rules for voting in the semi-finals 👀

Eurovision is taking place in Basel, Switzerland in 2025.

The first of the semi-finals will kick-off the action tonight.

But will UK viewers be able to have their say in who qualifies?

Fifteen acts are bidding to make it through the first Eurovision Song Contest semi-final - but UK viewers won’t be able to have a say on the result.

The annual celebration of music is about to begin in Basel, Switzerland, this evening. The country is hosting this year’s event after Nemo was crowned the winner last year.

Eurovision fans can tune into the action on BBC - find out more. But viewers might be wondering if they can vote for their favourites later today (May 13).

Can UK fans vote in the Eurovision semi-final tonight?

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 kicks off with the first semi-final on Tuesday, May 13. | Corinne Cumming/EBU

Unfortunately, if you live in the UK you will not be able to vote for your favourites in the first Eurovision Song Contest today (May 13). But don’t worry there will be a chance to have your say later in the week.

Why can’t I vote in tonight’s Eurovision semi-final?

The rules for public voting in the semi-finals are slightly different from the grand final on Saturday (May 17). On its website, Eurovision explains: “In the Semi-Finals, only those countries who took part in that specific show, and those in non-participating countries - the "Rest of the World" - can vote (along with 2 or 3 of the ‘Big Five’ who are already in the Grand Final), whereas in the Grand Final, all competing countries and the "Rest of the World" can vote.”

The UK is not one of the Big Five that can vote in the first semi-final tonight. It will be live on BBC, so you can watch along at home - you simply can’t have a say in the result.

Which Eurovision semi-final can UK fans vote in?

While you can’t help decide who makes it through from tonight’s (May 13) semi-final, UK viewers will be able to vote in the second semi-final on Thursday (May 15). Might be time to study up on the songs and pick your favourites over the next 48 hours.

