Five of the best things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard in the next seven days

From a night of laughter to a celebration of boy bands, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 COMEDY

Barnstormers Comedy, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, March 2

Resident compere Kevin Precious will be on hand to introduce another trio of top titter-inducing talented stand-up comedians. Paul McCaffrey has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting new acts around, winning both The London Paper and the Latitude Festival new act competitions in 2009. In 2011 Paul took his debut solo stand-up show, Saying Something Stupid, to the Underbelly, to great critical acclaim, having previously appeared as part of the Big Value Comedy Show and the AAA Stand-Up Show at The Pleasance. Mike Capozzola is a New York-raised, London-based professional comedian. He’s performed in most of the US as well as Canada, Poland, France Bulgaria, Germany, Spain, Ireland, Denmark, Israel, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Turkey. Dan Evans’s accessible but childish surrealism has delighted audiences throughout the UK and Ireland. He’s also had his grammar corrected by Dutch and German crowds; performed for ex-pats in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Singapore and Thailand, and is one of just two UK comics to play Hanoi, Vietnam.

Details: barnstormerscomedy.com



2 MUSIC

The Tornados, The Royal British Legion, Heath & Reach, March 5

The Tornados found fame in the ‘60s as the backing group for Billy Fury. They topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic with the hit Telstar. The Tornados today not only play the famous instrumentals but also perform hits by the stars that they backed during the ‘60s.

Details: Call 01525 237923



3 MUSIC

In the forest, new single

In the forest are a Leighton Buzzard-based indie-folk band, writing and creating melodic and enchanting songs with interesting vocal harmony arrangements and a unique family dynamic - with two sisters and two couples. Listeners have likened the band’s unique sound to a modern-day Fleetwood Mac. Sisters Becky Lee-Richards and Rachel Lee and their partners Alex Lee-Richards and Robert Harwood-Stamper formed the band and have just self-released their debut single, Tired, across all major online stores.

Details: Fb.me/bandintheforest



4 MUSIC

The Band, Milton Keynes Theatre, March 5 to 9

The Band is a story for anyone who grew up with a boyband and how those songs became the soundtrack to their lives. For five 16-year-old girls in 1993, the band is everything. Now, 25 years on, we are reunited with this group of friends as they try once more to fulfil their dream of meeting their heroes. The show features the music of Take That, Britain’s most successful boyband of all time, whose songs include Never Forget, Back For Good, A Million Love Songs, Greatest Day, The Flood, Relight My Fire, Shine and Rule the World, and stars the winners from the BBC’s Let it Shine, Five to Five.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



5 BALLET

The Nutcracker, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, March 1 and 2

Moscow City Ballet returns to Aylesbury with this ballet favourite, presented in classic Russian style with a full orchestra. The enchanting fairy tale is a treat for all the family and a great introduction to ballet.

Details: atgtickets.com