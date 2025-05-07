Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The group are currently in the middle of the US leg of their Access All Areas tour

FLO have announced their rescheduled UK tour dates as part of their Access All Areas tour.

The band postponed the UK leg of their tour after one of the members injured themselves during rehearsals

Here’s the new revised dates and if you can get tickets to see the band on tour still in 2025.

FLO are currently on the US leg of their Access All Areas tour but has now revealed their rescheduled UK tour dates, set to take place later this year.

Originally scheduled for March 2025, the band had to postpone their UK leg due to a rehearsal injury sustained by member Renée Downer , allowing her time to recover for their eagerly anticipated North American tour.

FLO have revealed their rescheduled UK dates, which initially were meant to take place in March 2025 before an injury postponed the tour. | Tom Emmerson

However, a press release from the group this morning has confirmed the new dates for their shows in London, Glasgow, Birmingham, and Manchester – ideally at the end of the UK summer music festival season, allowing fans to rest before attending one of FLO's four UK shows this year.

So, when is FLO now coming to your area, and are tickets still available to see them perform in 2025?

When are FLO touring the United Kingdom in 2025 now?

Those revised UK tour dates for FLO are as follows:

Are there tickets left to see FLO on their 2025 UK tour?

There are still tickets to see the group perform on the UK leg of their Access All Areas tour, but they are starting to dry up - to avoid FOMO, visit Ticketmaster UK to pick yours up today.

