Foodie delight as MK Feast returns

There will be plenty of food and drink from in and around Milton Keynes served up as MK Feast returns to Bradwell Abbey this week.

It is the sixth event initiated by MK Food Revolution on Sunday July 8. It will showcase the best of Milton Keynes’ home-grown products and produce in a family-friendly and lively

atmosphere.

For this summer’s edition of MK FEAST, 14 artisan food and drink stalls, five select arts and craft businesses and six street food vans will set up camp for the day. There will be live music,

provided by a range of local artists and facepainting for the smallest visitors. Milton Keynes’ specialist craft beer shop, the MK Biergarten, will run a local craft beer bar, and gin and tonics,

coffee and ice cream will also be available in the court yard of the abbey.

Franzi Florack, the event organiser, said: "This is now the sixth FEAST and the festival has grown every year. It’s been brilliant to see the Milton Keynes community come out and support the local traders.

"All of our producers come from within half an hour’s drive and we can’t wait to celebrate another very special day. The atmosphere in the abbey is always fantastic and it’s going to be a great festival for the whole family."

MK FEAST has become a regular event in the diary of many Milton Keynes food lovers. The first event in January 2016 was organised due to a lack of city-centre opportunities for independent traders.

Dr Florack, from Walnut Tree, and her organisation are keen to increase awareness about sustainable food production.

She says: "Much has happened in the Milton Keynes food scene over the last two years and we are delighted that residents are increasingly recognising our fantastic local offer."

The event runs from 11am to 4pm, visitors will be able to tuck into all kinds of street food including gourmet burgers, Mexican, Indian, fried chicken, pizza and cheese toasties. The farmers market will boast locally made meat, bread, chocolate, chutneys, honey, juices and cakes and visitors can round off their day by shopping for candles, photography and other art.

There will also be a wider variety of producers who will offer vegan and vegetarian products.

Facepainters will be on offer for the youngest visitors and MK Food Revolution are running a tombola in aid of MK Snap. Entry is free, but visitors are encouraged to donate to MK Snap on the day.

For further information about the event visit www.mkfoodrevolution.org