The cast were left ‘in tears’ after filming 😭

Gavin & Stacey will be back for a festive episode this Christmas.

It comes five years after the 2019 special ended on a cliffhanger.

But what can you expect from the final Gavin & Stacey episode?

The last ever episode of Gavin & Stacey will air on Christmas Day. Fans will take one final trip to Barry and Essex this festive season.

It comes five years after the previous holiday special ended on a cliffhanger that fans have been eagerly anticipating the show's return. Having first debuted on BBC Three in 2007, it is returning for one final go 17 years later.

The cast and crew have been tight lipped about what to expect - and the BBC have yet to reveal much detail about the special. However there have been a few reveals so far - here’s all that’s been said so far.

When will the new episode of Gavin & Stacey air?

The 2024 special is due to air on Christmas Day, the BBC has yet to confirm the time however. It comes five years after the previous Christmas special aired in 2019 and broke records.

The 2019 special was the most watched non-sporting event in a decade with over 18 million viewers and it was the most watched comedy episode since 2002. It will be interesting to see if the upcoming episode manages to match the viewership.

Is it the final episode of Gavin & Stacey?

The special airing on Christmas Day 2024 will be the final episode of the beloved comedy. Announcing the episode in May of this year, James Corden and Ruth Jones said: "Some news… It’s official! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James.”

What happened at the end of 2019 special?

Since it has been five years since the last episode of Gavin & Stacey, you might need to jog your memory about what happened. The Christmas special 2019 ended with Nessa confessing her love to Smithey and getting down on one knee.

For many years fans were not sure if they would ever be a resolution to the cliffhanger but their prayers have finally been answered.

Gavin & Stacey star reveals surprising detail about final episode

Larry Lamb, who plays Mick Shipman in the beloved comedy, appeared on BBC Radio Essex recently and gave a surprising tidbit about the final episode. He didn’t say much but he did reveal that unlike the 2019 special it is not set at Christmas, despite airing on the big day.

‘The paparazzi were everywhere’

Filming for the final Gavin & Stacey episode took place earlier this year and Alison Steadman, who plays Pam, spoke of how difficult it was keeping the final episode a secret. She told the BBC: “Ruth [Jones] and James [Corden] were saying to everyone 'we don’t want to spoil it for you. We want Christmas Day to be a surprise'.

“And once you know a bit of a secret or a story, then you’re going to spoil it. They want it to be a surprise, and that is what I want too.”

She added that "the paparazzi were everywhere".

Cast were “in tears” after filming final scenes

Steadman, 78, also appeared on the BBC’s One Show in early October shortly after filming wrapped on the last episode of Gavin & Stacey. She told the programme that the cast were “in tears” after filming the final scenes.

She added: “But we were all dreading that final scene when we finished. I think 90% of us were in tears, some people braved it, because it's been so fantastic. We'll just miss not filming it any more, it was fabulous."

Are you excited for the last episode of Gavin & Stacey? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].