The Great British Bake Off has reached chocolate week.

After sending the amateurs ‘back-to-school’, it is time for an old favourite.

But what challenges will the bakers face?

The Great British Bake Off amateurs will be hoping they don’t ‘crack’ in the latest set of challenges. The iconic cookery show is bringing back an old favourite in the form of chocolate week.

It comes after Channel 4 mixed up the recipe and introduced a new theme last week. It sent the bakers back to school, only this time being judged by Mr Hollywood and Mrs Leith.

So far, the contestants have faced some real challenges in the GBBO tent so far. But what will they be taking on in episode five?

What is the Great British Bake Off theme this week?

The Great British Bake Off. is back, with Alison Hammond, Noel Fielding, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood. Photo: Channel 4/Love Productions.

Channel 4 has already changed up the menu on GBBO once this season, with the new back-to-school theme introduced a week ago. However, it is back to a classic for Tuesday’s episode (September 30).

It is set to be chocolate week in the Bake Off tent. It will see the fifth baker eliminated at the end of the episode - see who has left so far.

Full list of GBBO challenges in chocolate week

It is about to get a bit Willy Wonka in the bake off tent as it is time for chocolate week. The iconic GBBO theme is set to keep the amateurs on their toes with some tricky challenges.

The preview, via Radio Times , reads: “In Chocolate Week, Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond host as the bakers make fiddly mousse cups for the Signature, a white chocolate tart in the Technical and a fondue display for their Showstopper challenge.”

