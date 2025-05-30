Griff Rhys Jones: Beloved comedian returns with the second leg of his UK tour - dates and tickets
- Celebrated comedian Griff Rhys Jones is returning to the stage throughout Autumn.
- The performer brings his The Cat’s Pyjamas show to venues in Richmond, Southampton, Buxton, Poole and many more.
- Here’s the full list of tour dates and where you can get tickets to see the multi-award winning comedian perform in late 2025.
Get ready for an evening of side-splitting stories and quick-witted observations with the multi-award-winning comedian, writer, actor, and television presenter Griff Rhys Jones.
Known for his rambling comic anecdotes, Griff's show, The Cat’s Pyjamas, is a delightful journey through an incredibly diverse range of subjects. From his childhood tales and Welsh family quirks to the nuances of the TikTok generation, late-night train adventures, and even crocodile smuggling in Australia – no topic is off-limits.
His knack for witty observations transforms everyday life, and some rather extraordinary experiences, into pure comedic gold.
What makes The Cat's Pyjamas unique is the element of surprise. Griff thrives on audience interaction, meaning each night is different. You might hear about his adventures in dog-sitting, accidental boat burning, encounters with rock stars, or even royalty – all depending on where his associations wander! It’s a truly improvised and engaging experience that keeps audiences on their toes and roaring with laughter.
With a mantelpiece groaning under the weight of two Oliviers, two British Comedy Awards, two BAFTAs, an Emmy, and even a regatta win in Barcelona, Griff Rhys Jones promises a show that's nothing short of comedic brilliance.
Where is Griff Rhys Jones performing in the United Kingdom in 2025?
The comedian is set to perform at the following venues on the following dates throughout the rest of the year:
- September 9 2025: Radlett Centre (preview)
- September 14 2025: Corn Hall, Diss (preview)
- October 12 2025: Floral Pavilion, New Brighton
- October 15 2025: Richmond Theatre
- October 17 2025: William Aston Hall, Wrexham
- October 24 2025: Devonshire Theatre, Eastbourne
- October 25 2025: Quad Theatre, Plymouth
- October 26 2025: Brewhouse, Taunton
- November 1 2025: Apex, Bury St Edmunds
- November 2 2025: Malvern Theatre
- November 3 2025: Apex, Bury St Edmunds
- November 6 2025: Hall for Cornwall, Truro
- November 8 2025: Concert Hall, Reading
- November 9 2025: Dorking Halls
- November 11 2025: Haymarket, Basingstoke
- November 12 2025: Theatre Royal, Windsor
- November 13 2025: Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry
- November 14 2025: Marina Theatre, Lowestoft
- November 15 2025: Opera House, Buxton
- November 19 2025: Exmouth Pavilion
- November 20 2025: Lighthouse Theatre, Poole
- November 21 2025: MAST, Southampton
- November 22 2025: Town Hall, Launceston
- November 26 2025: Town Hall, Cheltenham
Where can I get tickets to see Griff Rhys Jones on his The Cat’s Pyjama’s tour?
Ticketing to all the dates listed will go on sale through the selected ticketing agents corresponding to each date - for more information, check out the links above for ticketing and times.
Do you have an event you’d like to share with us? You can now promote your What’s On stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.