Who is Joe Marler on Celebrity Traitors? BBC fans ‘baffled’ by rugby star’s roundtable decision
- Joe Marler has swapped scrums for roundtables.
- The Celebrity Traitors star was on the warpath last night.
- But fans are baffled by his latest voting decision.
A voice that is growing in prominence among the faithful is ex-England rugby star Joe Marler. The retired player has swapped scrums for roundtables on the first season of the BBC spin-off.
After a quiet start, he has started to become vocal at the Traitors Castle and is behind the popular ‘Big Dog’ theory. He previously suggested that host Claudia Winkleman would want Jonathan Ross and Stephen Fry to be the ‘leaders’ of the two opposing factions.
However, despite being very firm on his belief that ‘Big Dog JR’ is a traitor in last night’s episode (October 22) he opted to go for Mark. It led to a very eventful night at the roundtable.
Fans have been left baffled by this decision. One wrote: “Joe Marler is on the right path… But the problem is that he is easily swayed.”
Another added: “Joe Marler every episode: “Jonathan’s the leader of The Traitors, we need to vote off Jonathan… Joe Marler at the round table: “MARK’S A TRAITOR!!”
A fan said: “Joe Marler was really clever in coming up with his war theory, and pinpointing Jonathan He’s now trying to be too clever in not voting for who he thinks is a traitor, because he wants to get out a different traitor, which is dumb.”
But what is Joe Marler best known for, aside from his traitors big dog theory? Here’s all you need to know:
Who is Joe Marler on Celebrity Traitors?
A regular name on the team sheet for England over the years, Joe Marler has now hung up his rugby boots. He is now a podcaster and hosts Joe Marler's Things People Do.
During his 15 year career, Joe was a one club man and played for London team Harlequins from 2009 to 2024. He also represented England internationally and secured 95 caps over the years.
He was also part of the British and Irish Lions touring squad for the tour of New Zealand in 2017. Joe also had two appearances for the Barbarians during his career.
Joe Marler is one of the faithful and remains in the show - at least before episode six on Thursday (October 23) night.
What has Joe Marler said about Celebrity Traitors?
Joe had his eyes on becoming a Traitor before the show. He explained: “I'd like to be a Traitor because I suspect I'm one of the lesser-known characters in the game, and I'm hoping that as a Traitor, I could then use that lack of celebrity to my advantage.”
He continued: “I don't think I am good at reading people, but I would say I'm good at asking people the right question. If I do have a sense, I wouldn't trust my gut because my gut’s not always right! I’ll l feel comfortable calling people out if I have an idea though. I like awkward conversations.
“Awkwardness is sort of my favourite. I think you can find the most out of people when they’re put into an awkward situation, pack them into a corner and see what happens. You find the real person, how they deal with it.”
Celebrity Traitors start time for episode six has been confirmed - if you have recovered from that dramatic roundtable last night.