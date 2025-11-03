It is almost time for John Lewis to release its latest Christmas advert. The festive institution was teased on social media over the weekend - and it could be here in less than 24 hours!

Released every year since 2007, it has become a firm fixture of the holiday calendar. Over the years, viewers have been treated to plenty of classics - with lots of lovable creations like Monty the Penguin.

Before the 2025 version arrives and we discover what John Lewis has up its sleeve for this Christmas, I decided to go back over all the previous adverts. It includes last year’s offering: The Gifting Hour.

But do you agree with my rankings, or have I got your favourite in the wrong spot? Let me know your picks by email: [email protected] .

John Lewis dropped a massive hint for its 2025 Christmas advert over the weekend on social media. Fans even think they’ve figured out which song will feature this year.

1 . John Lewis Christmas adverts ranked I have ranked all of the John Lewis Christmas ads from worst to best. | YouTube/John Lewis Photo: YouTube/John Lewis Photo Sales

2 . 17 - Shadows (2007) The first John Lewis Christmas advert and it is clear they had not yet come across the secret sauce that would make their annual Christmas campaign’s so memorable. It has its charm and is a clever concept - but ultimately it is not particularly festive and doesn’t pull at the heartstrings. Rating: 1 Jingle Bell | YouTube/ John Lewis Photo: YouTube/ John Lewis Photo Sales

3 . 16 - Clues (2008) You can see the genesis of the now standard John Lewis Christmas advert formula starting to form here - it is the first of the ads to feature a cover song (From Me to You" by the Beatles). But it is still very much an ‘advert’, rather than an iconic festive moment. Rating 1.25 Jingle Bells. | YouTube/ John Lewis Photo: YouTube/ John Lewis Photo Sales