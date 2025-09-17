Location, Location, Location is off to Buckinghamshire this week 🏠

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is time for another Location, Location, Location.

Kirstie and Phil are back to help more house hunters.

But where is the Channel 4 show this week?

A brand new episode of Location, Location, Location is set to air on TV tonight. The long-running Channel 4 show has celebrated its 25th birthday this year.

Kirstie and Phil will be helping even more house hunters look for their dream homes. For viewers, they get to indulge in all the fun of property hunting with none of the stress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But where is Location, Location, Location taking place this week? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Location, Location, Location on today?

Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer

The long-running property show is back for a brand new series, after celebrating its 25th birthday earlier in the year. Channel 4 is airing fresh episodes each Wednesday, including today (September 17).

Location, Location, Location will start at 8pm tonight and will be on for around an hour. It is due to finish at around 9pm and will be followed by The Donald Trump Show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It can be watched live on Channel 4 and will also be available on catch-up.

Where is Location, Location, Location this week?

Kirstie and Phil are off to Buckinghamshire this week, it has been confirmed. They will be helping out one couple each, once more.

The preview, via Radio Times , reads: “Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer are searching in Buckinghamshire with two couples who want to get away from renting and onto the property ladder. Kirstie is with cabin crew couple Scott and Aston, who have a budget of £350,000 and ideally want a two or three-bedroom house within easy commuting range of Heathrow.

“Phil helps Jonny and Juliet, who are also on the hunt for three bedrooms, but even with £675,000, their search isn't easy in the pricey patches around their beloved Marlow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who presents Location, Location, Location?

Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer are back once again to help out a fresh batch of house hunters. The duo have been the sole presenters throughout the show’s 25 plus years on air.

They have fronted the show since it started in May 2000 and have remained throughout the 44 seasons that have followed. It celebrated its 25th anniversary on TV earlier in the year.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.