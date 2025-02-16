Love Island: All Stars final: how to vote for ITV2 winner - and when it closes? Explained
- The lines to vote in the Love Island: All Stars final are now open.
- ITV2 show has confirmed the couples who have made it to the live episode.
- Viewers will have their say in who will win the 2025 show.
Love Island fans have been told the exact time they have to place their All Stars final votes by. It comes as one couple missed out on making it to the live episode after a brutal dumping.
ITV has confirmed the date its latest winter series will end. While bookies have also named the favourite to win All Stars this year.
The voting is now open, but you might be wondering how long you have and how to actually go about it. Here’s all you need to know:
How to vote in the Love Island: All Stars final?
Fans can vote in the official Love Island app - as has been the case throughout the season. You can find it in the App Store, if you own an iPhone, or on Google Play, if you have an Android.
Once you have downloaded and installed the app, go to the vote tab and tap vote now. You can also vote via ITV’s website here.
ITV explains: “The first time you want to place a vote, you will need to verify your mobile number (even if you are using a tablet or computer). To do this, click/tap ‘Log In’, and enter your UK mobile number.
“Once you receive the passcode (you will receive this via a free text message), enter it on the website and click/tap 'Verify Your Mobile'. You will then be asked to create a memorable passcode to use each time you log in. When a vote is open it will automatically appear on the website.”
When does the voting close for the All Stars final?
At the end of last night’s episode (February 16), narrator Iain Stirling revealed that the lines are now open for the final. Fans have until 8.45pm to cast their first votes.
Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links)
Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here.
Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here.
Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Once the result of the first vote has been revealed and announced, fans will then have a second chance to vote. Listen out during the episode for when exactly the lines will reopen.
See who the bookies have as the favourite to win Love Island: All Stars in 2025. And recap what happened in the penultimate episode of the winter series.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.